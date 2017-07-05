McDavid signs eight-year extension with Oilers for highest cap hit in NHL history

By Jason BroughJul 5, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

Connor McDavid has signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

When the deal kicks in after next season, the average annual value on his deal will be $12.5 million — the highest cap hit in NHL history.

Still, according to GM Peter Chiarelli, the Oilers got themselves a bargain.

“This may be one of the largest contracts ever given in the NHL, but I can assure you it easily could’ve been a lot higher in value and shorter in term,” Chiarelli said Wednesday at a press conference. “Building a team to win the Stanley Cup was a constant discussion point in this negotiation.”

McDavid is now signed through 2025-26. He still has one year left on his entry-level contract.

“Being here for the next nine years is something that was important to me,” said McDavid. “I wanted to show my commitment to the Oilers organization, the fans, the city — show that I’m in it for the long haul and I want to win here.”

It had been reported that McDavid’s cap hit could reach $13.25 million. However, TSN’s Bob McKenzie heard that McDavid “wasn’t comfortable with the number and may have insisted on lowering it.”

The 20-year-old center just won the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy after piling up 100 points (30G, 70A) in 82 games and leading the Oilers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Per Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, $86 million of McDavid’s extension will come in the form of signing bonuses.

Kings re-sign Shore — one year, $925,000

By Mike HalfordJul 6, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

After entrenching himself in the L.A. lineup over the last two years, Nick Shore is back for another.

Shore, 24, has signed a one-year, $925,000 extension with the Kings, the club announced on Thursday. That AAV is up from the $600,000 he made on his last contract, which was a two-year deal.

Taken by L.A. in the third round of the 2011 draft, Shore set career highs in games played (70), goals (six) and points (17) last season. The former Denver University standout worked his way into the Kings lineup after a couple of successful seasons at the AHL level, including the ’14-15 campaign in which he scored 42 points in 38 games.

Shore largely manned the bottom-six center spots last season, to mixed reviews. It’s believed L.A. was looking for additional center depth this offseason and, not coincidentally, was rumored to be chasing Joe Thornton before Thornton re-upped in San Jose.

Flames prospect Poirier admits issues with alcohol

By Jason BroughJul 6, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

Emile Poirier was a first-round draft pick in 2013, going 22nd overall to the Calgary Flames after leading the Gatineau Olympiques in scoring.

With the next selection in that draft, the Washington Capitals took Andre Burakovsky.

Alas, four years later, Burakovsky is an NHL regular, and Poirier still isn’t. On Wednesday at Flames development camp, the latter opened up about his issues with alcohol that have kept him from realizing his potential.

“I want to thank the organization, especially (Flames GM) Brad Treliving for his support,” Poirier said, per Postmedia. “He helped me. I had some issues regarding drinking off the ice, and I called him for support. It wasn’t easy for me at that time. The whole organization has been supportive, my teammates … Now, I’m looking forwards, and I’m fully healthy and here for the summer.”

The 22-year-old is fortunate to have an understanding teammate in Micheal Ferland, who’s also had issues with alcohol.

In addition, Poirier speaks often with former Flames tough guy Brian McGrattan, who’s had his own battles with addiction.

Poirier has a long way to go to realize his NHL dreams. Last season in the AHL, he scored just six goals in 43 games.

But at least he’s getting help now, if only for the betterment of his life.

“I just saw my life and where it was going,” Poirier said. “I needed a change, and I had seen signs over the last two years. Finally, I admitted it to myself.”

Pens sign undrafted forward Adam Johnson out of Minnesota-Duluth

By Jason BroughJul 6, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed undrafted free-agent forward Adam Johnson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Johnson, who just turned 23, attended the Pens’ prospect camp last week, and he must have impressed.

From the release:

He is coming off an impressive sophomore season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he scored 18 goals and tallied 37 points in 42 games. He finished second on the club in both goals and points.

A 6-foot, 174-pound product of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Johnson clinched Minnesota-Duluth’s berth in the 2017 Frozen Four when he scored an overtime, power-play goal to defeat Boston University, 3-2.

The Pens have had success with undrafted college players. Conor Sheary spent four years at UMass-Amherst before turning pro and going to the AHL. The 25-year-old winger has since won a couple of Stanley Cups.

Capitals ink Grubauer to one-year contract extension

Getty
By Mike HalfordJul 6, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Braden Holtby‘s trusty backup will be in Washington for the foreseeable future.

The Capitals made official a one year, $1.5 million extension with restricted free agent netminder Philipp Grubauer, which is up from the $750,000 he was making on his previous deal. Per the Post, he’ll have one RFA year left at the end of this deal.

Grubauer, 25, has capably served under Holtby for the last two years. He’s coming off an excellent campaign — 13-6-2, .926 save percentage, 2.05 GAA — and is regarded as one of the best backups in the league.

That’s worth mentioning, because at times this offseason it sounded like he was ready to make the next step in his career.

“I would like to stay here; Washington is awesome and the whole organization’s been awesome the last couple of years,” Grubauer said earlier this summer, per the Post. “But I’m ready if the opportunity comes to make the next step and try to be a starting goalie somewhere.”

Grubauer was made available to Vegas at the expansion draft, but Golden Knights GM George McPhee opted to take blueliner Nate Schmidt instead. That still didn’t diminish rumblings that Washington might dangle Grubauer in trade talks.

It’s also worth mentioning that, in late June, the Caps re-signed goalie Pheonix Copley on a two-year deal.

Copley has a very small NHL resume — just two games, both with St. Louis — but fared well with AHL Hershey last year. In 16 regular-season games he went 11-5-0 with a .931 save percentage and 2.15 GAA and, in the playoffs, went 5-4 with a .933 save percentage and 2.13 GAA.