Quick’s new backup? Kings sign Kuemper for cheap

NHL teams were generally reasonable with money (and especially term) during Day 1 of free agency.

You can see a list of the signings here.

As usual, not every situation was resolved at the first opportunity. PHT’s here to share some of the most noteworthy names still remaining in free agency. Cap Friendly is a helpful source for remaining UFA’s, you can see comprehensive lists at this spot.

Generally speaking, there are still some solid choices at forward – assuming there aren’t too many KHL departures – while defensemen are mostly on the creaky side and goalies are tough to come by.

Forwards

The latest rumblings are that the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens are jockeying for the resurgent Russian’s services. Radulov himself shared a cryptic message about his future.

Alex Radulov just Instagram storied a video of himself on a plane. Wait until the end, he says "going back home". Whatever that means. pic.twitter.com/VpTwZfOsnr — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) July 1, 2017

Ilya Kovalchuk

The 34-year-old sniper’s “wishlist” apparently includes Toronto, Columbus and the Rangers, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

It’s unclear where the 45-year-old might land, but every indication is that he won’t return to the Florida Panthers.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that the Sharks, Maple Leafs, Stars, and Ducks are in the running to land Marleau.

Defensemen

Not much new is known about the veteran defenseman, though it sounds like he’s at a bit of an impasse with Montreal. At least there’s this, if you consider making one too many old jokes:

Everyone is wondering when Markov will sign.

Meanwhile, he's squatting driftwood on the beach. pic.twitter.com/V8HIn1GLep — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 30, 2017

Goalies

Jhonas Enroth

Oscar Dansk

Matt Hackett

(Yeah, not much going with goalies.)