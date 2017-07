Kings bring back Cammalleri, sign Folin and Petersen

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

What’s old is new again in Los Angeles.

Per TSN, the Kings have signed former Devils forward Mike Cammalleri, who was drafted by the club in 2001 and spent the first six years of his career in Hollywood. Among Cammalleri’s old teammates is the Kings’ new GM, Rob Blake.

Earlier this week, New Jersey bought out the remainder of Cammalleri’s five-year, $25 million deal. The decision came after the 35-year-old scored 10 goals and 31 points in 61 games.

Cammalleri’s deal in L.A. is for $1 million, with performance bonuses.

That wasn’t the only deal Blake orchestrated today. He shored up the club’s blueline by inking former Wild d-man Christian Folin to a one-year, $850,000 deal. Folin, 26, appeared in 51 games for Minnesota last season.

The Kings also made their acquisition of Notre Dame goalie prospect Cal Petersen official.

Petersen, 22, is coming off a great junior year for the Fighting Irish. He went 23-12-5 with a .926 save percentage and 2.22 GAA, helping the club advance to the Frozen Four. Petersen was also named a finalist for this year’s Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey’s top goalie.

He was originally drafted by Buffalo in 2012, but opted against signing for the Sabres.