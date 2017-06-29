Versteeg agrees to contract extension with Flames

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kris Versteeg is getting his wish to stick around in Calgary.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Versteeg and the Flames are “putting the finishing touches” on a one-year extension worth $1.75 million.

Update: The Flames confirmed that Versteeg will be back.

Versteeg, 31, had 15 goals and 22 assists in 69 games last season. He said in March that he wanted to stay put.

“Me and my agent have talked a lot about different scenarios and situations,” Versteeg said. “Being in Calgary is obviously No. 1 for me. I have my family, I have my friends. I feel like I’ve made a lot of good friends on the team and in the organization. Here is where my heart is, especially right now.”

Versteeg was born in Lethbridge, Alberta — just a two-hour drive from Calgary.

The Flames are his seventh NHL team.