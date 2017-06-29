Blues bring back Paajarvi on one-year, $800,000 deal

Mangus Paajarvi, who scored the series-clinching OT goal against Minnesota in Round 1 of the playoffs, has re-upped with the St. Louis Blues on a one-year, one-way deal worth $800,000, the club announced on Thursday.

Paajarvi, 26, has spent the last four seasons with St. Louis and has carved out a niche for himself — a guy that can bounce back and forth between the NHL and AHL Chicago, yet step into the Blues lineup when necessary.

The former No. 10 overall pick had eight goals and 13 points in 32 games for the Blues last year, and three more points in eight playoff games. He also logged significant time with the Wolves, where he had 18 points in 26 games.

Given that this new deal is a one-way, it’s expected Paajarvi will have an even larger role in St. Louis next year. There are opportunities at forward — Ryan Reaves has been traded to Pittsburgh, Nail Yakupov wasn’t given a qualifying offer, and it’s unclear what GM Doug Armstrong will do with veteran winger Scottie Upshall.