You’re hired: Panthers, Wild name assistant coaches

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Florida Panthers and Minnesota Wild have added to their coaching staffs.

The Panthers announced on Saturday the hiring of Paul McFarland as an assistant coach on Bob Boughner’s staff. McFarland is only 31 years old, which is relatively youthful in the coaching ranks, but he has spent the last three years as the head coach of the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs.

He is a year removed from helping guide Kingston to a 46-17-0-5 record.

“In three seasons as a head coach in Kingston, Paul’s team has not missed the playoffs,” said Boughner in a statement. “He is young, intelligent and can relate to our team’s young core.”

Less than a full month after Scott Stevens resigned as an assistant coach in Minnesota, the Wild have named Bob Woods to the position, making it official on Saturday.

Woods spent last season as an assistant coach with the Buffalo Sabres. It was recently reported that organization would not be bringing back their assistants for next season, providing Woods the opportunity to look elsewhere in the league for an opportunity.

There is quite a familiarity between Woods and Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau.

Per the Wild, Woods has worked as an assistant with Boudreau on three previous occasions, most recently with the Anaheim Ducks from 2012 to 2014.