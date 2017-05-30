Scott Stevens resigns as Wild assistant coach to be closer to family

Almost exactly one year after joining the Minnesota Wild coaching staff as an assistant, Scott Stevens resigned from his post on Tuesday, citing an urge to be closer to his family in the New York/New Jersey area.
“I just want to be close to them,” Stevens said, via the Wild website. “That’s the toughest part of the job, moving away from your house and being away from your family. I need them, and that’s what it comes down to.”
“He’ll be very hard to replace because A), the credibility rating off the bat and B) his work ethic. You can see why he’s a Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion,” Boudreau said. “I learned so much about what it takes to be a champion just by watching him work. All of those little things, it’s going to be hard to replace. And loyal. He was loyal as the day is long.”
Boudreau wonders if “second assistant” John Anderson will get elevated to Stevens’ role. Russo points to “longtime Boudreau confidant” Bob Woods as another potential replacement, though he’d need to leave his post with the Buffalo Sabres.
The Wild lose a legendary defenseman to help develop their deep group of blueliners. Meanwhile, it seems unclear what is next for Stevens.
“Dave has a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach and we’re excited to have him join our team,” Stevens said. “He played over 1,000 games in the NHL and was a great teammate as a player. As a coach, he’s really detailed, he relates well with players and he is driven to win.”
After that run of 1,084 regular-season games (and 111 in the playoffs), Lowry began his coaching career with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen as an assistant. He then spent 2008-09 as the Hitmen’s head coach before becoming a Calgary Flames assistant from 2009-10 to 2011-12. Most recently, he’s been head coach of the Victoria Royals in the WHL, bringing them to the playoffs in every season from 2012-13 to 2016-17.
Overall, it’s clear a new regime is forming in Los Angeles. It remains to be seen if a fleet of experienced former NHL players can get more out of aging core that may still have a few more runs in them.
A day after Pierre Dorion outlined a myriad of postseason injuries and a potentially difficult decision ahead of the expansion draft, the Ottawa Senators general manager got some work done, signing a prospect defenseman.
The Senators on Tuesday announced the signing of 21-year-old defenseman Christian Jaros to a three-year entry-level deal.
Jaros has represented Slovakia at numerous international events, including the World Juniors and World Hockey Championships, and recently finished his third season in the Swedish Hockey League.
The Senators selected Jaros in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He scored five goals and 13 points in 36 games this season with Lulea HC in Sweden.
His offensive numbers certainly don’t jump off the page, but his size (6’3″ tall and 201 pounds) and physical play seemed to gain the attention of scouts. It was suggested earlier this season Jaros plays a style similar to current Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki.
Here’s an example of Jaros’ physical style.
That’s quite a hit.
Flyers sign prospect Oskar Lindblom, who could challenge for a roster spot next season
“Oskar, he’s had a great year,” Hextall told CSN Philly. “He’s in a really good league. He’s a good hockey player. He’s come a long way since his draft year. The Swedish Elite League is a very good league and he’s done a good job.
“I hope he’s here in September fighting for a spot along with a number of other guys.”