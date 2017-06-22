NHL Draft profile — Cale Makar

Like we’ve done in the past, we’re profiling top prospects who may hear their names called in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

And, for the second year in a row, we’re featuring special guest analysis from Ryan Kennedy, associate senior writer and prospect expert at The Hockey News.

Cale Makar (D)

Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 187 pounds Shoots: Right

Team: Brooks Bandits (AJHL)

Country: Canada

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 9 North American skater

Kennedy says: “Makar first came into the hockey world’s consciousness at the World Jr. A Challenge when he set a tournament record by tallying five points in one game for Canada West. From there, he carved up the Alberta Jr. A League, taking his Brooks Bandits all the way to the national championship game (they lost to underdog Cobourg).

“What makes Makar so intriguing is his skill set. He’s not a big defenseman by any means, but he can skate like the wind and handle the puck. It probably goes without saying that he watches a lot of Erik Karlsson video and also likes Shayne Gostisbehere.

“On top of his skill set, Makar also plays with a bit of an edge and has a competitive streak. He is scheduled to play for the University of Massachusetts Minutemen next season, where he would get ample playing time while facing competition in Hockey East, one of the NCAA’s toughest conferences.”

