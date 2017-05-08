D-man Cale Makar makes for a compelling prospect

By Jason BroughMay 8, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

The 2017 NHL draft is less than two months away, and while it’s a near certainty that centers Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier will be taken with the first two picks, after that the picture gets a bid muddy.

Gabe Vilardi, Casey Mittelstadt, and Cody Glass are three forwards who could be taken next.

But for a team looking to bolster its defense, Cale Makar has to be a consideration.

Makar absolutely tore it up (24G, 51A) in 54 regular-season games for the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. A right shot, the 18-year-old has been compared to Erik Karlsson.

“To be honest, being compared to such a great player in the NHL and the captain of Ottawa, it’s very humbling,” Makar said recently, per the Calgary Sun. “I think that obviously there is a long way to get there, but to even be compared to a guy like that, at this age, it’s pretty special.”

The 2017 draft class is not considered particularly deep in defensemen. Makar, Timothy Liljegren, Juuso Valimaki, Miro Heiskanen, Nicolas Hague, and Callan Foote are all blue-liners who should be off the board by the end of the first round.

How long it takes Makar to get snapped up will be interesting to see. At 5-foot-11 and 179 pounds, he’s not the biggest guy. And the AJHL is a second-tier junior league, one rung below the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL.

But the way the NHL is trending, with puck-moving defensemen an absolute necessity, those Karlsson comparisons may prove tough to resist.

Pens-Caps delivers strong ratings for NBC

2 Comments
By Jason BroughMay 8, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT

From the NBC Sports Press Box:

For the second consecutive year, NBC aired a Stanley Cup Playoff game in primetime after the Kentucky Derby. With Saturday’s puck drop shortly after Always Dreaming’s victory, Game 5 of the Penguins-Capitals second-round series delivered a Total Audience Delivery average of 4.365 million viewers, making it the most-watched early-round Stanley Cup Playoff game in People Meter history (1993).

Game 5 (7:11-10 p.m. ET), in which the Capitals staved off elimination by coming back to beat the Penguins 4-2 at home, delivered a Total Audience Delivery average of 4.365 million viewers, making it the most-watched early-round Stanley Cup Playoff game in People Meter history (1993), as well as the second-most watched non-Stanley Cup Final game in 24 years, behind only the Chicago-Anaheim Western Conference Final Game 7 in 2015 (4.636 million).

Obviously, there was a lot going for Saturday’s game. A primetime spot right after the Kentucky Derby. The return of Sidney Crosby. The Caps facing another painful playoff exit. So the strong ratings should come as no huge surprise. This series has really captured the attention of sports fans.

Game 6 of the series goes tonight in Pittsburgh.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pens lead 3-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Video: Schmaltz exits after questionable Landeskog hit

By Mike HalfordMay 8, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT

Tough scene for Team USA and the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, as forward Nick Schmaltz was knocked out of action early against Sweden following a big collision with Gabriel Landeskog.

Landeskog wasn’t penalized for the hit, which occurred just seconds into the preliminary round game. Schmaltz, who looked woozy in the aftermath, left the game entirely. At the time of writing, he’d yet to return.

Schmaltz, Chicago’s first-round pick in 2014, made his NHL debut this season and fared well, scoring six goals and 28 points in 61 games. He also appeared in 12 games for AHL Rockford, scoring nine points.

After leaving school, Oilers prospect Lagesson heading to Sweden

Getty
By Mike HalfordMay 8, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

William Lagesson, Edmonton’s fourth-round pick in 2014, will spend next season in his native Sweden playing for Djurgarden IF, the Oilers announced on Monday.

Lagesson, 21, turned pro in early April, signing an entry-level deal with the Oilers after his sophomore year at UMass-Amherst. The 6-foot-2, 200 pound defenseman left school early after serving as an alternate captain under head coach Greg Carvel.

“I was brought in to rebuild the program and one of the first things I was told was how much I’d enjoy coaching Willy Lagesson because he’s just an ultra-competitive kid,” Carvel told the Oilers website last month. “I have not been let down.”

While at UMass-Ahmerst, Lagesson twice represented Sweden at the World Juniors (in ’15 and ’16).

Canada, Russia remain undefeated at Worlds

Getty
Associated PressMay 8, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) Favorites Russia and Canada remained unbeaten at the ice hockey world championship after convincing wins over co-host Germany and Belarus on Monday.

Vadim Shipachyov and Nikita Kucherov scored twice each as record-title winner Russia defeated Germany 6-3 in Cologne, while Nathan MacKinnon notched two more goals and an assist as Canada shut out Belarus 6-0 in Paris, where goaltender Calvin Pickard was outstanding.

With three victories from three games in Group B so far, two-time champion Canada extended its worlds winning run to 10 games.

Germany captain Christian Ehrhoff was back from injury but Russia, which claimed 22 of its 27 world titles as the Soviet Union, got off to a great start through center Shipachyov after just a minute.

Then the Germans’ hopes took a hit when leading scorer Patrick Hager got a five-minute major and game misconduct for a slew foot on Sergei Mozyakin. Mozyakin didn’t return.

Shipachyov and Sergei Plotnikov scored to leave the hosts 3-0 down at the interval.

Germany’s Yasin Ehliz was penalized for roughing as tempers became frayed in the second period, and again the Russians took advantage for 5-0.

They lead Group A in Cologne, where the United States was facing Sweden late.

Brayden Point scored early for Canada, which had 11 shots compared to Belarus’ four in the first period. MacKinnon scored twice in the second, the first on a power play, taking the center’s tournament tally to five.

Belarus goaltender Mikhail Karnaukhov kept the score down with some outstanding stops but Canada added three more goals.

Finland was to face 2010 champion Czech Republic later in Group B.