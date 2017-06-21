NHL 18 cover: another part of a big night for McDavid

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Well, this one wasn’t about Connor McDavid vs. Sidney Crosby, as it seems like number 87 isn’t interested in being on the cover of a video game.

Regardless, it’s still probably a big honor for McDavid to be EA Sports’ cover star for “NHL 18,” which was announced during the 2017 NHL Awards.

Puck Daddy’s Sean Leahy tweeted out what the cover images will look like, which unfortunately wasn’t from that notoriously awkward shot with fans.

Connor McDavid is your NHL 18 cover athlete pic.twitter.com/287940xeaP — Sean Leahy (@Sean_Leahy) June 22, 2017

Here’s the trailer for NHL 18:

There’s time to unearth answers to such questions, though.

Speaking of answering questions, we’ll find out soon if McDavid gets the Hart Trophy or if that will go to Crosby (or Sergei Bobrovsky). The Edmonton Oilers star already added the Ted Lindsay Award to his mantle earlier tonight.