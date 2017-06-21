Players vote McDavid over Crosby as 2017 Ted Lindsay winner

Round one between Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid goes to McDavid, as he was named the 2017 Ted Linsday Award. Brent Burns was the other finalist.

It’s labeled as the “most outstanding player in the regular season,” while the Hart Trophy is considered “player judged most valuable to his team” but the true difference comes in who does the voting. The NHLPA chooses this winner while writers (the PHWA) make the call regarding the Hart, so McDavid’s peers tabbed him instead of Crosby.

Crosby scored 44 goals to win the Maurice Richard Trophy, also taking home another Conn Smythe after the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup. McDavid locked down the Art Ross with 100 points (also leading the league with 70 assists). Burns topped defensemen with 29 goals and 76 points.

Sergei Bobrovsky was a finalist for the Hart instead of Burns.

Check out the full history of winners for an award that was once known as the Lester B. Pearson Award.