Kesler could reportedly be out 4-5 months after hip surgery

By Cam TuckerJun 21, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT

After undergoing another hip surgery, Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Kesler told reporters on Tuesday that he could potentially be out four to five months, according to NHL.com.

Initially, it was expected that Kesler would miss 12 weeks after the club said he underwent an operation for some “general cleaning” that included the removal of bone fragments.

From NHL.com:

“It’s going to take awhile,” Kesler said on the eve of the 2017 NHL Awards and NHL Expansion Draft presented by T-Mobile. “Gotta be patient with that. … It [stinks], but it had to be done.”

Kesler said he will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks.

If he does take up to five months to fully recover, he could miss a sizable portion of the first half of the season.

Kesler is in Las Vegas right now for the NHL Awards, which go tonight. He’s a finalist for the Selke Trophy, along with Patrice Bergeron and Mikko Koivu.

James Neal reportedly headed to Vegas … for now?

By James O'BrienJun 21, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT

TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports that the Vegas Golden Knights are likely to select James Neal from the Nashville Predators.

If true, the bigger question might be: “How long will he stay in Vegas?”

There are a few possibilities. Vegas could flip him during this off-season to a team who might get more use out of a reliable, big scorer on a $5 million expiring deal. The Golden Knights could also opt to keep Neal for a portion of the 2017-18 season before moving him sometime around the trade deadline.

Finally, there’s the outside chance they could re-sign him or Neal could play out his last year and then leave via unrestricted free agency.

For the Predators, those other scenarios mean very little. On the bright side, GM David Poile wouldn’t lose a younger player like Colton Sissons or Pontus Aberg.

As with virtually every move (reported or official), there’s a possibility that teams enticed the Golden Knights to alter their path with a package of assets. Rumors indicated that the Predators weren’t having much luck in that area, yet it could be the case that they eventually broke through, although that would mean that Poile steered McPhee into picking a still-quite-valuable forward in Neal.

We’ll know more tonight (when the expansion draft picks are announced) and also on Thursday, when the trade freeze ends.

Then again, the Neal situation may still present some additional wrinkles.

Vegas’ McPhee continues to stockpile defense in expansion draft

By James O'BrienJun 21, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

As the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft rapidly approaches, selections are starting to leak to the press. If recent announcements are any indication, GM George McPhee is backing up his claims of loading up on defensemen.

Earlier today, word surfaced that McPhee is likely to take Alexei Emelin from the Montreal Canadiens and Marc Methot from the Ottawa Senators. Deryk Engelland of the Calgary Flames is likely headed to Las Vegas, too.

The latest updates indicate that McPhee is taking young blueliners to go with those veterans.

Boston Bruins: Vegas will reportedly take defenseman Colin Miller, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Edmonton Oilers: Griffin Reinhart goes from Edmonton to Vegas, as Sportsnet’s John Shannon reports.

San Jose Sharks: Bridging the gap between younger blueliner and veteran, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun believes that David Schlemko is Vegas-bound.

It remains to be seen if the Golden Knights will actually keep these defensemen rather than flipping them for picks and/or prospects, yet this list solidifies the notion that there are a lot of options on defense.

Report: Golden Knights take Engelland, who used to play in Vegas

By Mike HalfordJun 21, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

In a move first reported by Sportsnet, Flames d-man Deryk Engelland is on his way to Vegas via the expansion draft.

Engelland, an unrestricted free agent, is coming off a three-year, $8.75 million deal with a $2.92M average annual cap hit. The 35-year-old enjoyed a career year in Calgary last season, posting career-highs in games played (81), TOI (18:20) while finishing with 16 points, one off his personal best.

Vegas opted to select Engelland ahead of some more intriguing Calgary skaters. The club could’ve had three-time 20-goal scorer Troy Brouwer, who was left unprotected, or young d-man Brett Kulak, who appeared in 21 games last season.

As mentioned in the headline, Engelland does have ties to Sin City. He began his career there 14 years ago — plying his trade for the ECHL’s Las Vegas Wranglers — and, per the Toronto Star, has made it his home for the last 13 years.

“It’s a small town in a big-city type of thing,” said Engelland, who grew up in Chetwynd, B.C., which has a population of about 3,000.

Equally attractive were the sunny, dry climate, outdoor lifestyle and proximity to the West Coast. Housing is also affordable in a market that was hit hard by the recession.

The whole package was reason enough for the Engellands to put down roots.

“I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” said Engelland.

The family just built a new house.

Of course, this story might not have the perfect ending. It’s possible Vegas could pass on signing Engelland, in which case he’d go to market on July 1.

The Golden Knights could also flip him.

Report: Islanders convince Vegas to take Berube in expansion draft

By James O'BrienJun 21, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT

The New York Islanders contorted their roster to keep three goalies around so they could keep Jean-Francois Berube. If reports end up being accurate, they’ve now expended similar energy to get him to the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft.

Newsday’s Arthur Staple backs up a report from TSN’s Bob McKenzie that the Islanders paid a fee to get Vegas to take Berube instead of a host of other valuable players, including Brock Nelson, Ryan Strome, and Calvin de Haan.

The specifics of the “ransom” are in doubt, though it sounds like the Islanders’ first-rounder (15th overall in 2017) could be part of a package that also includes Mikhail Grabovski‘s contract.

Staple reports that there might be a little bit more to the swap, however.

Either way, it’s a relief for an Islanders team that seemingly exposed some serious talent. It’s also a strangely fitting end to the odd story of Berube with this franchise.

Berube, 25, struggled with the Islanders but showed promise at the AHL level. It will be interesting to see where his career goes from here, particularly if the Golden Knights end up with more goalies than they can wheel and deal.