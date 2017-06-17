Getty

Ryan Kesler out 12 weeks after hip surgery

By Cam TuckerJun 17, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT

Ryan Kesler is no stranger to hip surgery.

He underwent an operation in the summer of 2011 following Vancouver’s Stanley Cup Final loss. And on Saturday, the Anaheim Ducks announced the 32-year-old center had hip surgery last week — a general “cleaning” that included the removal of bone fragments.

The Ducks’ forward is expected to be out 12 weeks, when the club states he will be able to resume full activity.

Kesler appeared in 17 playoff games this spring, with one goal and eight points, often matched up against the opposition’s best centers. That includes Connor McDavid of the Oilers in the second round and Ryan Johansen of the Predators prior to his injury in the Western Conference Final.

Report: Capitals expose Nate Schmidt in expansion draft

By Cam TuckerJun 17, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT

The Washington Capitals have reportedly decided to go with the 7-3-1 option for their protected list ahead of the Vegas expansion draft.

That is according to Washington Post hockey writer Isabelle Khurshudyan, who expected the Capitals to protect Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Andre Burakovsky, Marcus Johansson, Lars Eller, Tom Wilson, Matt Niskanen, John Carlson, Dmitry Orlov and goalie Braden Holtby.

No real surprises with that list.

All 30 NHL clubs had to submit a protected list by 5 p.m. ET on Saturday — just two hours after the trade/waiver freeze began.

That would expose defenseman Nate Schmidt to the expansion draft. A pending restricted free agent, Schmidt scored three goals and 17 points this season — both single season career bests for him. He entered the playoffs due to an injury to Karl Alzner and played 11 postseason games before Washington was eliminated.

Schmidt, 25, also thought, based on his performance in the postseason, that he would be able to take the next step toward becoming a top-four defenseman in Washington.

“I thought the playoffs were really good for me personally,” he told CSN Mid-Atlantic after a second-round exit versus Pittsburgh.

“I thought I could have brought a little bit more, especially in the last game. [But] I think that hopefully the management or the staff believes that I can make the next jump and move up to that ever elusive top-4.”

Report: Kings expose Brown, Gaborik for expansion draft

By Mike HalfordJun 17, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT

One of the first big decisions for new Kings GM Rob Blake has been made.

Per Mayor’s Manor, Los Angeles opted for the eight skaters and a goalie format for its expansion protection list: Forwards Anze Kopitar, Jeff Carter, Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson; defensemen Drew Doughty, Jake Muzzin, Alec Martinez and Derek Forbort; and goalie Jonathan Quick.

That leaves two of the club’s highest-paid forwards available for selection by Las Vegas: Dustin Brown and Marian Gaborik.

It’s not a huge surprise the two were exposed. Both have rather onerous contracts — Brown, 32, carries a $5.875 million cap hit through 2022, while Gaborik, 35, is locked in through 2021 at $4.875M per.

In April, L.A. announced that Gaborik underwent an “in-depth medical procedure for a chronic issue related to his left knee.” The surgery means he’ll be questionable for the start of training camp, and could miss some time to start the year. Gaborik struggled through this past season, scoring just 10 goals in 56 games while missing extensive time with a foot injury suffered at the World Cup.

Brown hasn’t experienced such health issues — he’s missed just two games over the last three years — but his production has tailed off. He posted back-to-back 11-goal seasons in ’14-15 and ’15-16 and, prior to this year, had his captaincy taken away and given to Kopitar.

The gritty winger did bounce back with improved numbers, scoring 14 goals and 36 points this season. But he’s clearly not the impact player he was earlier in his career.

Other notable Kings exposed include forwards Trevor Lewis, Jordan Nolan, Kyle Clifford and Nick Dowd. Andy Andreoff and Nick Shore are RFAs, while Jarome Iginla is an unrestricted free agent.

On defense, the Golden Knights could make a play for Brayden McNabb. The 26-year-old carries a $1.7 million cap hit appeared in 49 games last year, this after playing a career-high 81 in ’15-16. McNabb missed extensive time with a collarbone injury in ’16-17, and also sat as a healthy scratch.

‘A proven history of success’ — Hurricanes name Mike Bales new goaltender coach

By Cam TuckerJun 17, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT

Heading into the offseason, Carolina Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis identified goaltending as a major issue that needed to be fixed.

He’s already taken steps to do so:

— The Hurricanes acquired Scott Darling from Chicago and then signed him to a four-year contract extension at a $4.15 million cap hit.

— Prior to that, they dismissed goalie coach David Marcoux.

On Saturday, as the hockey world calmed somewhat from the events leading up to the trade/waiver freeze, the Hurricanes announced they had agreed to terms with Mike Bales to become the team’s new goaltending coach.

Bales joins the Hurricanes after spending the last four seasons as goalie coach in Pittsburgh, which just won the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row with Matt Murray, who only turned 23 years old in May.

“Mike has a proven history of success as a goaltending coach with the Penguins, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups,” said Francis in a statement. “Based on our research, we are confident that he is someone our goalies and coaching staff will enjoy working with, and we’re thrilled to have him in our organization.”

Before becoming the Penguins goalie coach, Bales worked as a goalie development coach with that organization, and in a scouting role to evaluate amateur puck stoppers.

He was promoted to Penguins goalie coach in August 2013 — about 14 months after the club selected Murray in the third round.

“He’s not a guy who’s going to yell at you if you do something wrong. He’s a guy that you want to work hard for and not in fear of, which is great for us,” Murray told the Pittsburgh Tribune Review in November.

“He’s not the guy that’s going to yell at you, but he’ll tell you when he thinks you can do something differently. He’s not going to tell you exactly what to do, but he’ll ask for your opinion on it, and if you agree on it and you think it’ll work better, he helps you implement it.”

The Wild didn’t make a move prior to trade freeze deadline

6 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 17, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

With the expansion trade/waiver freeze approaching, the Wild was one of the intriguing teams to watch, given their surplus of defensemen — not to mention the fact they still don’t have a pick in the first two rounds of the NHL Entry Draft.

It had been previously reported that Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher had received “quality offers” for defensemen Mathew Dumba and Jonas Brodin. Yet, Minnesota didn’t make a move prior to the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Saturday.

You’ll recall a couple of weeks ago, it was believed Minnesota and the Boston Bruins were involved in ongoing trade talks, and Brodin’s name had been floated out there as a possible fit in Boston, which had been in the market for a top-four puck-moving defenseman.

From the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Leading into Saturday, the Wild had received interest in several players the past few weeks, especially Dumba, Brodin and, interestingly, Scandella. The Wild was in on trade talks with Tampa Bay on Jonathan Drouin and Montreal with Alex Galchenyuk. It’s unclear how deep into talks the Wild got with Montreal, but sources say the Canadiens especially wanted Scandella in a package. It’s very likely that’s a deal that Fletcher could not make happen unless he knew for a fact he could ensure Vegas would not take the exposed Brodin or Dumba. It’s believed McPhee wouldn’t make such a commitment before the deadline.

The deadline for teams to submit their protection lists is Saturday, at 5 p.m. ET. The expansion draft signing moratorium and trade/waiver freeze ends Thursday at 8 a.m. ET.

Teams, however, can still talk trade with Vegas. That will include the Wild, per Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.