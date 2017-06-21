Connor McDavid captures the Hart Trophy

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Only one player in the National Hockey League scored 100 points this season. That would be Connor McDavid.

He accomplished the feat at the age of 20.

On Wednesday, after such a terrific sophomore season in which he was fully healthy throughout, he was recognized with the Hart Trophy , given to the player deemed the most valuable to his team.

McDavid scored 30 goals, many in spectacular fashion, and 100 points to win the Art Ross, often showing a dominant display of speed and hands quick enough to keep up.

The Oilers made the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2006, making it to Game 7 of the second round against the Anaheim Ducks..

McDavid beats out Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, who has been perhaps the best player in the world over the last two years with Stanley Cups, Conn Smythe trophies and a Rocket Richard Trophy to show for it, and Columbus Blue Jackets Vezina-winning netminder Sergei Bobrovsky for the award.

McDavid also captured the Ted Lindsay Award earlier in the evening.

Here is the Hart Trophy voting:

Points: (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1. Connor McDavid, EDM 1604 (147-17-3-0-0)

2. Sidney Crosby, PIT 1104 (14-119-19-11-3)

3. Sergei Bobrovsky, CBJ 469 (4-17-40-29-23)

4. Brent Burns, SJS 273 (1-3-25-29-30)

5. Erik Karlsson, OTT 258 (0-5-28-23-14)

6. Patrick Kane, CHI 206 (0-3-20-20-25)

7. Brad Marchand, BOS 184 (1-1-14-22-31)

8. Nikita Kucherov, TBL 119 (0-0-11-15-19)

9. Nicklas Backstrom, WSH 60 (0-0-3-11-12)

10. Braden Holtby, WSH 19 (0-0-2-3-0)

11. Auston Matthews, TOR 17 (0-0-2-1-4)

12. Alex Ovechkin, WSH 7 (0-1-0-0-0)

Ryan Suter, MIN 7 (0-1-0-0-0)

14. Victor Hedman, TBL 5 (0-0-0-1-2)

15. Devan Dubnyk, MIN 4 (0-0-0-1-1)

Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 4 (0-0-0-1-1)

17. Cam Atkinson, CBJ 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

Cam Talbot, EDM 1 (0-0-0-0-1)