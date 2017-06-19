Report: Russian scorer Dadonov likely to play in Vegas next season

As the Golden Knights continue to work at the expansion draft, Vegas may also be getting closer to bringing in another KHL scorer.

According to KHL reporter Aivis Kalnins, it appears the Golden Knights and Evgeny Dadonov have resumed contract talks, and it is likely the 28-year-old forward will play in Vegas next season.

Just over a month ago, reports surfaced that Vegas had interest in Dadonov. That would be quite an addition for the Golden Knights, who have already signed his St. Petersburg SKA teammate Vadim Shipachyov to a two-year, $9 million deal this offseason.

A third-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2007, Dadonov has spent time in the NHL and AHL, playing a total of 55 games for the Panthers, before he left for Europe for the 2012-13 season.

He has since gone on to light up the KHL, with 30 goals and 66 points in 53 games last season, finishing fifth in the league in overall scoring, as both he and Shipachyov were among the top point producers on a loaded St. Petersburg squad.

The Golden Knights will reveal their roster from the expansion draft on Wednesday. General manager George McPhee has a variety of different options at all positions, but he also has the power to make trades with other NHL clubs in order for those teams to not lose certain players from their unprotected lists.

McPhee said that Monday is the last day to make trades with Vegas. Of course, going beyond the NHL to help build his roster for next season and beyond could be a beneficial move, too.