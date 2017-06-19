NHL Draft profile — Nico Hischier

Like we’ve done in the past, we’re profiling top prospects who may hear their names called in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

And, for the second year in a row, we’re featuring special guest analysis from Ryan Kennedy, associate senior writer and prospect expert at The Hockey News.

Nico Hischier (C)

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 179 pounds Shoots: Left

Team: Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

Country: Switzerland

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 2 North American skater

Kennedy says: “If you just saw Hischier at the World Junior Championship, you’d still be impressed (he almost beat Team USA in the quarterfinal by himself), but he also had an excellent year in the QMJHL. The Swiss import took a very young Mooseheads team onto his shoulders and spirited them into the playoffs, where they gave heavy favorites Rouyn-Noranda all the Huskies could handle.

“Hischier’s skill, hockey IQ and quickness all make him hard to handle in the offensive zone, much like a former Halifax star: Jonathan Drouin.

“The most exciting part about Hischier is that his ascent has been so rapid. Could he work his way into an NHL lineup straight from the draft? Well, considering he does nothing but exceed expectations, why not?”

