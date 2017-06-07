Getty

Hischier not caught up in ‘Nico vs. Nolan’ hype

By Mike HalfordJun 7, 2017

NASHVILLE — It’s widely expected that, when the 2017 NHL Entry Draft begins on June 23, it will either be Nico Hischier or Nolan Patrick taken with the first overall selection.

It’s not unlike the “Taylor or Tyler?” debate of 2010, a discussion that lasted months before Edmonton took Taylor Hall first overall, followed by Boston selecting Tyler Seguin at No. 2.

Seven years later, the “Nico or Nolan” hype is well underway.

Just one catch. The former isn’t much for it.

“No,” Hischier said, when asked if him and Patrick have discussed who would go first overall. “He would be happy for me, I would be happy for him.”

It’s easy to see how Patrick and Hischier have distanced themselves from the rest of the pack. Despite an injury-plagued campaign for WHL Brandon, Patrick had a strong offensive campaign (46 points in 33 games), plays center, and has good size at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.

Hischier also posted solid numbers for QMJHL Halifax (86 points in 57 games), also plays down the middle and is the same height as Patrick, though roughly 15-20 pounds lighter.

Patrick and Hischier spent most of the year at No. 1 and 2 on NHL Central Scouting’s draft rankings, and finished that way as well.

While both would undoubtedly like to go first overall, the honor would hold more significance for Hischier. He’d become the highest drafted Swiss player in NHL history and the first to go No. 1, surpassing Nino Niederreiter — who, ironically enough, went fifth overall at the aforementioned Taylor vs. Tyler draft.

“It would be pretty good,” Hischier said, when asked what going first would mean for Swiss hockey. “For me, it would be an honor for sure. It’d make me proud. Swiss hockey is getting better every year. They do a good job to develop young players.”

The x-factor in all of this, of course, is who will be picking first and second overall.

Right now, the New Jersey Devils are at No. 1 and the Flyers at No. 2, but there’s been rumblings those picks — along with Dallas at No. 3 — could all be in play.

By Cam TuckerJun 7, 2017

From first in the Western Conference in 2015-16 to 11th this season, the Dallas Stars have experienced quite a swing in the standings in a short time.

Such a disappointing fall this season, as the Stars missed the playoffs despite heightened expectations, ushered in significant changes with the firing of Lindy Ruff and the hiring of Ken Hitchcock, and the acquisition — and eventual signing — of Ben Bishop to shore up the goaltending situation in Dallas.

In 2015-16, the Stars took the NHL by storm, leading the league in goals-for with a talented roster before losing in Game 7 of the second round versus the Blues. This season, they were derailed right away by injuries to key players, their goaltending struggled once again, and eventually everything seemed to go wrong as Dallas finished 15 points out of a playoff spot.

Hired in April to coach the Stars, Hitchock laid out a plan to harness the Stars’ skill, speed and aggressiveness with more structure. On Tuesday, referencing his experience coaching against Dallas while behind the bench in St. Louis, he reiterated belief that this group can move back in a positive direction in the West next season.

“In two years, people have seen the ceiling and they’ve seen the bottom of the floor,” said Hitchcock, per the Stars. “I really have a lot of faith in this group and I think we’re a lot closer to the ceiling than we are to the floor. But there’s going to be a lot of people that … until we prove them wrong, they’re going to say, ‘Hey, one year was a fluke.'”

The Stars do still have a talented roster, led by Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and offensive defenseman John Klingberg. Adding another blue liner to help bolster that part of their team may be an option for general manager Jim Nill, who has discussed moving the third overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft in order to regain an “established player” in return. The Stars still have more than $15 million committed to three goalies — recently signed Bishop, Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi. That is a situation worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks, with the suggestion Niemi may be bought out.

There are many pieces already in place for Dallas, which is only a year removed from a 50-win season. “Reckless energy” is a phrase Hitchcock has used a number of times to describe the 2015-16 Stars. Now, it’s about re-discovering that mantra after the Stars fell to the floor this year.

Gabriel Vilardi deserves your attention

By Jason BroughJun 7, 2017

NASHVILLE — Gabriel Vilardi deserved more attention than he received when he and three other top prospects were introduced to the media Monday at the Stanley Cup Final.

This kid’s got the potential to be an excellent NHLer.

But Vilardi wasn’t Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier, the two guys expected to go first and second overall. That pair got plenty of attention, especially Patrick.

Nor was he Casey Mittelstadt, the Minnesotan who chased his high school dream last year. Mittelstadt was popular with a lot of the American reporters at Bridgestone Arena. He also had a tough combine, so that was another story for the media to chase.

Which left Vilardi.

Despite the fact he just won the Memorial Cup with the Windsor Spitfires, and despite the fact he led his team in scoring as a 17-year-old — even after missing a number of games due to injuries — Vilardi mostly stood alone while the other three prospects were surrounded by media.

About those injuries, though.

“I tore my MCL to start the season in August there, and then I got an appendectomy done in mid-November, so it was two different ones,” Vilardi told PHT, which had wandered over so he’d have somebody to speak with.

“Obviously, when you miss time, it sucks. You gotta recover and all that. You’re away from the boys. But I thought I handled it well. I thought the team handled it well.”

He finished the regular season with 29 goals and 32 assists for 61 points in 49 games. His Spitfires then blew a 3-1 series lead and lost to London in the first round of the playoffs.

But as Memorial Cup hosts, Windsor was still in the mix for a CHL championship. And six weeks after the loss to London, the Spitfires ran the table, beating Saint John, Seattle, and Erie in the round robin, then defeating Erie again in the final.

“We knew coming in we had a good team,” said Vilardi. “What people don’t understand is the Western Conference was so crazy. Any five of those teams … we finished fifth and we ended up winning the Memorial Cup.”

Vilardi says he models his game after John Tavares.

“I like to think I can do a bit of everything,” he said. “I’m good in my own zone. I can make plays off the rush, plays off the cycle. I’m a bit of everything.”

He said he spoke to 20 teams at the combine. But later this month in Chicago, he could be off the table as soon as No. 3.

“I just want to go to a team that wants me,” he said. “I’ll be happy wherever.”

So, someone reportedly paid more than $31,000 for tickets to Game 6 in Nashville

By Cam TuckerJun 7, 2017

How much money would you be willing to pay to attend a Stanley Cup Final game, especially if that game is a potential championship clincher?

A few hundred dollars? On second thought, that might not be enough. Maybe a few thousand dollars?

Well, one apparent hockey fan has upped the ante.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, a fan has paid $31,845 on StubHub for four seats along the glass for Game 6 in Nashville.

That is … a lot of coin.

Outlandish prices for a ticket to a Stanley Cup Final game on sites like StubHub are nothing new. Per SB Nation, the maximum price for one ticket to Game 3 of the 2014 final between the New York Rangers and L.A. Kings at Madison Square Garden was going for just over $21,000. For Game 4 of that series, the price for one ticket topped out at more than $26,000.

It was reported just prior to the beginning of this series between the Penguins and Predators that there had been quite a disparity between ticket prices at online ticket websites for games in the respective markets.

From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Online ticket marketplaces StubHub, SeatGeek, Ticket City and Vivid Seats show drastic price differences between Stanley Cup final games in Pittsburgh and Nashville, Tenn. As of midday Friday, the cheapest seat for Game 1 at PPG Paints Arena ranged from $199 to $290 across the four sites, while the cheapest ticket available for Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena ranged from $836 to $1,190.

In fact, as of Friday, it would be cheaper for a Predators fan to fly from Nashville (on a $609 round-trip flight) to Pittsburgh and buy a Game 1 ticket than it would be to see Game 3 at home — as long as they’re willing to sleep at the airport and load up on free peanuts.

And they talk about players willing to pay the price at playoff time.

Meanwhile, Game 5 goes Thursday in Pittsburgh. The series is tied 2-2.

Flyers add McDavid’s junior coach to Hakstol’s staff (Updated)

By Mike HalfordJun 7, 2017

A name has surfaced for Joe Mullen’s replacement in Philly — per Sportsnet, it’s OHL Erie bench boss Kris Knoblauch.

Update: It’s official. Flyers GM Ron Hextall has confirmed the hire, issuing the following release:

“Kris has had great success at the junior level with the Erie Otters and Kootenay Ice. He’s coached a lot of good young offensive gifted players.

“We feel he is a real good fit with our group and we’re excited to have him in our organization.” 

Knoblauch, 38, is best known as Connor McDavid‘s coach with the Otters from 2012-15, though he has turned out a number of NHL prospects since taking over from Robbie Ftorek five years ago.

Andre Burakovsky, Brendan Gaunce, Dylan Strome, Alex DeBrincat and Taylor Raddysh also all played under Knoblauch and, unsurprisingly, Erie emerged as an OHL powerhouse over that time. This year, the Otters lost in the Memorial Cup Final to the Windsor Spitfires.

“He’s one of the best coaches out there,” TSN’s Craig Button said of Knoblauch, per the Edmonton Journal. “Whoever gets him is going to be very lucky.

“He can flat-out coach. He’s adaptable, he knows how to make adjustments as the game’s going on. He’s a great developer and bench coach.”

Mullen was dismissed from head coach Dave Hakstol’s staff in mid-April, after 10 years with the Flyers organization.

 