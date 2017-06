Sunday in Vegas expansion draft: Protected lists coming

Saturday might not have been as eventful as some hoped, but it was still significant in the process to get the expansion draft settled for the Vegas Golden Knights. Sunday is another notable day, and a boon for armchair GMs everywhere.

In about 30 minutes, the NHL is set to approve and release protected lists for all 30 already-established NHL teams.

As a reminder, teams can either protect: a) four defensemen, four forwards, and a goalie or b) seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie.

Now, it’s important to note that Vegas GM George McPhee might agree not to take an unprotected player … for a price.

A reminder: some of the players you will see exposed today may already be protected in another fashion by a side deal with Vegas. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 18, 2017

There have been plenty of rumors about who is exposed and who might be protected. We’ll get at least partial answers today. Among the juicier ones: The Tennessean’s Adam Vignan reports that the Nashville Predators might protect Calle Jarnkrok, potentially exposing James Neal. This might be more significant than some others if Nashville is indeed running into a brick wall trying to sway McPhee from taking someone of Neal’s stature, especially since the deadline to trade with teams other than the Golden Knights already passed.

As a reminder, the Golden Knights need to hit certain requirements as far as who they choose. Perhaps that could bail a team out?

The @GoldenKnights will choose a total of 30 players in Wednesday's NHL Expansion Draft. More info: https://t.co/xWW0VCHOz1 #VegasDraft pic.twitter.com/ETM4R9SbWT — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 18, 2017

The other big thing is that the Vegas Golden Knights can begin negotiating with UFAs and RFAs. Check what remains of this process below.

Sunday, June 18 Deadline for Central Registry to approve and simultaneously distribute the Protection Lists to all NHL Clubs (including the Expansion Club) and the NHLPA (10 a.m. ET).



Opening of the UFA/RFA Interview Period (only applies to Players who are available for selection in the Expansion Draft) for the Expansion Club only (10 a.m. ET).

Wednesday, June 21 Deadline for the Expansion Club to simultaneously submit its Expansion Draft Selections to Central Registry and the NHLPA (10 a.m. ET).

Deadline for the Expansion Club to submit SPCs for any pending UFA/RFAs who are selected by the Expansion Club and signed to a new contract (10 a.m. ET). The Expansion Club is permitted to sign a current or pending Free Agent on a Current Club’s list of Available Players during the period between 10:01 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 18, and 9:59 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 21, and in so doing will be deemed to have made its Expansion Draft selection from such Current Club. If the Expansion Club signs a Restricted Free Agent from the Available List of a Current Club during said period, the Current Club will not be entitled to any compensation from the Expansion Club.

Official distribution and announcement of the Expansion Club’s Selections in conjunction with the 2017 NHL Awards presented by T-Mobile (8 p.m. ET).

Thursday June, 22 Expansion Draft Signing Moratorium and Trade/Waiver Freeze are lifted (8 a.m. ET).