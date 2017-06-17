Getty

Report: Predators struggle to dodge losing key player to expansion draft

By James O'BrienJun 17, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

After a painful defeat in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the Nashville Predators might end up being one of the biggest losers of the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft, too.

On Friday, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that Predators GM David Poile hadn’t enjoyed success trying to entice Vegas GM George McPhee to lay off one of his unprotected players. With the deadline looming in a few hours – it’s at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday – TSN’s Darren Dreger updates that Poile still hasn’t had any luck.

The Predators are almost certain to protect their outstanding defensive quartet of P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis, and Mattias Ekholm along with the rising to forward line of Ryan Johansen, Viktor Arvidsson, and Filip Forsberg. With that in mind, they can only protect one other forward, so it seems plausible that they’d risk losing one of James Neal or Calle Jarnkrok.

… Unless they could sweeten the deal for McPhee, which so far sounds unlikely.

It’s difficult to resist making this about McPhee getting “revenge” on Poile for the highway robbery trade that sent Martin Erat to the Washington Capitals and Forsberg to the Predators. Perhaps that has nothing to do with it … but maybe it has a little bit to do with it?

Tough calls

If Poile’s forced to choose between protecting Jarnkrok or Neal, there are reasons to consider both. Neal is a significant power forward who’s been reliable for at least 20 goals each season. His $5 million cap hit lasts through next season. Jarnkrok’s skills are a little subtler, yet he’s also locked up for quite some time at a cheap clip.

Naturally, Poile has a few more hours to adjust course.

He could trade one of Neal or Jarnkrok before the trade freeze to avoid losing an asset for nothing.

The Predators may also do something really bold to shake things up and instead protect only three defensemen, but it’s difficult to imagine the team making another franchise-defining move.

Even if they lose one of those players, the future still looks pretty bright for this franchise. Successful teams tend to lose supporting cast members, although the expansion draft would likely sting more than allowing a guy to leave via free agency.

Two big expansion draft deadlines today: Trade freeze, protected lists due

By James O'BrienJun 17, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

There are plenty of big days coming up as the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft rapidly approaches, but Saturday is one of the biggest so far.

The NHL is instituting two big deadlines regarding the expansion draft today:

Trade freeze: At 3 p.m. ET, all 30 of the teams outside of the Golden Knights must halt trades. There’s also an “expansion draft signing moratorium” for everyone except Vegas, but the trade freeze is most likely to generate some interesting moments today.

It’s believed that Golden Knights GM George McPhee already has some deals brewing that will give him picks (and more?) to guide his hand away from teams’ unprotected players.

Speaking of trades, it might take some time for rumors to turn into confirmations, at least when it comes to teams paying a ransom for the Golden Knights to take specific players.

Of course, today’s deadline is more about teams making deals between each other to avoid losing players, at least on its face.

Protected lists due: At 5 p.m. ET, every team except the Golden Knights must submit their list of protected players.

Fans will get a treat on Sunday, as 10 a.m. ET stands as the deadline for the league to “approve and simultaneously distribute” said protected lists.

As a reminder, here are the rules regarding who teams can protect:

Protected Lists
* Clubs will have two options for players they wish to protect in the Expansion Draft:

a) Seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender

b) Eight skaters (forwards/defensemen) and one goaltender

* All players who have currently effective and continuing “No Movement” clauses at the time of the Expansion Draft (and who to decline to waive such clauses) must be protected (and will be counted toward their club’s applicable protection limits).

* All first- and second-year professionals, as well as all unsigned draft choices, will be exempt from selection (and will not be counted toward their club’s applicable protection limits).

Also, take an updated look at the remaining deadlines/key dates/etc. for the expansion draft (this might be friendlier to the eye).

Saturday, June 17 Commencement of the Expansion Draft Trade/Waiver Freeze for all NHL Clubs with exception of the Expansion Club (3 p.m. ET).

Commencement of Expansion Draft Signing Moratorium on NHL SPCs for all NHL Clubs with exception of the Expansion Club (3 p.m. ET).

Deadline for each Club to simultaneously submit its Protection List to Central Registry and the NHLPA (5 p.m. ET).

Sunday, June 18 Deadline for Central Registry to approve and simultaneously distribute the Protection Lists to all NHL Clubs (including the Expansion Club) and the NHLPA (10 a.m. ET).
 
Opening of the UFA/RFA Interview Period (only applies to Players who are available for selection in the Expansion Draft) for the Expansion Club only (10 a.m. ET).

Wednesday, June 21 Deadline for the Expansion Club to simultaneously submit its Expansion Draft Selections to Central Registry and the NHLPA (10 a.m. ET).

Deadline for the Expansion Club to submit SPCs for any pending UFA/RFAs who are selected by the Expansion Club and signed to a new contract (10 a.m. ET). The Expansion Club is permitted to sign a current or pending Free Agent on a Current Club’s list of Available Players during the period between 10:01 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 18, and 9:59 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 21, and in so doing will be deemed to have made its Expansion Draft selection from such Current Club. If the Expansion Club signs a Restricted Free Agent from the Available List of a Current Club during said period, the Current Club will not be entitled to any compensation from the Expansion Club.

Official distribution and announcement of the Expansion Club’s Selections in conjunction with the 2017 NHL Awards presented by T-Mobile (8 p.m. ET).

Thursday June, 22 Expansion Draft Signing Moratorium and Trade/Waiver Freeze are lifted (8 a.m. ET).

PHT will be here to guide you through what could be a wild ride.

Blue Jackets expected to pay big price to limit expansion draft damage

By James O'BrienJun 17, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT

The trade freeze for teams adjusting to the upcoming Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft is coming at 3 p.m. ET today, prompting some fans to wake up early. Some might be feeling anxious by a “lack of” deals … but the smoke might not really clear even on Saturday.

Potential Golden Knights fans would be wise to wait and see what GM George McPhee is cooking, as it sounds like he could command quite the ransom from teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Columbus Dispatch’s Aaron Portzline reports that the Blue Jackets could pay a serious price to keep Vegas from taking a key player who they won’t be able to protect:

The Jackets are believed to be trading this year’s first-round draft pick (No. 24 overall) and a prospect (not Pierre-Luc Dubois or Sonny Milano) to Vegas for assurances that the Golden Knights will select either left wing Matt Calvert, center William Karlsson or defenseman Ryan Murray.

Vegas’ acquisition of the contract of injured veteran forward David Clarkson ($5.25 million salary cap hit) may also be part of the deal.

Ouch.

Portzline reports that the Blue Jackets would pay such a premium to make sure that the Golden Knights look past either a young player (Josh Anderson or Joonas Korpisalo) or an experienced blueliner such as Jack Johnson or David Savard.

Too much or a justified expense?

Let’s take a step back for a second and ponder some of the names involved.

There’s no denying that Ryan Murray has experienced a bumpy climb to the NHL, one made exponentially tougher by a staggering array of early injuries. Still, if you’re the type of person who has even a passing interest in possession stats, it’s tough to digest the idea that Jack Johnson would cost the Blue Jackets Murray.

Granted, there are key notes. Getting rid of David Clarkson’s albatross contract in a potential trade certainly sounds refreshing. And, while there’s sticker shock involved with a first-rounder being thrown in a potential trade, at least it’s the 24th pick in a widely panned draft.

Ultimately, Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen must ask himself an obvious-yet-difficult question: is it all really worth it?

We won’t need to wait long to learn his response.

In order to ‘accelerate our process,’ Vegas GM wants to acquire more draft picks

3 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 17, 2017, 12:16 AM EDT

The big day is almost here.

Next Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights will make their selections in the expansion draft, building their roster for their inaugural NHL campaign in October.

But it also appears that general manager George McPhee is also looking to pick up additional draft picks in order to build the prospect talent pool for the long-term future of his club.

Right now, the Golden Knights have seven picks in this year’s entry draft — one in every round — including the sixth overall pick.

From USA Today:

McPhee said the Golden Knights’ objective is to find the “right balance” between putting a competitive team on the ice quickly and acquiring enough draft picks to expedite their building process.

“You usually have seven draft picks, but if we could have two or three drafts where we have 10 or 12 picks, it would accelerate our process,” McPhee said.

McPhee said he is also listening to offers from teams looking to dump a contract. He said he will proceed cautiously in that direction.

“We’re keeping an eye on the money, because it adds up in a hurry,” he said.

McPhee and the Golden Knights have already been connected to a few trade rumors.

One such report from the Columbus Dispatch suggested Vegas and the Blue Jackets already have a deal in place ahead of the expansion draft, and it could include a prospect or draft pick going to the Golden Knights.

Report: Coyotes have ‘serious interest’ in Rangers’ Stepan

2 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 16, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

The Arizona Coyotes made a trade Friday evening, acquiring Nick Cousins from Philadelphia. And they may not be done there.

According to Bob McKenzie of TSN, the Coyotes are among multiple teams that have “serious interest” in New York Rangers center Derek Stepan.

Stepan, who turns 27 years old on Sunday, has consistently been able to go beyond the 50-point plateau, with 17 goals and 55 points last season, and would certainly be a boost to Arizona’s crop of talented young forwards.

He’s entering the third year of a six-year, $39 million contract that comes with an annual cap hit of $6.5 million. That deal also includes a no-trade clause that kicks in for next season, per CapFriendly.

The expansion draft trade/waiver freeze goes into effect on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned, because it might get crazy before then.