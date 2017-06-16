Coyotes announce changes to front office

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

No longer minority owners, Anthony LeBlanc and Gary Drummond have stepped down from their roles in the Arizona Coyotes’ front office.

LeBlanc was president and CEO, the main mouthpiece for the club.

Drummond was the president of hockey ops, a role he only stepped into last year.

“For years, Anthony has been the front office face of our franchise, and we sincerely appreciate all of his hard work and commitment to the Club,” said owner Andrew Barroway in a statement. “Anthony and Gary deserve a lot of credit for stabilizing the franchise. They did great things for hockey in Arizona and helped grow the game in the Valley. They have the lasting gratitude of every Coyotes fan and I want to wish them both the best of luck in the future.”

The Coyotes said a search is underway for a new CEO; however, Drummond’s position will not be filled at this time.

That would seem to leave GM John Chayka and head coach Dave Tippett in charge of hockey ops.

Barroway still hasn’t spoken publicly about the future of the club, now that he’s the only cook in the kitchen.

Related: Former minority owner unsure Coyotes will get new arena