Coyotes announce changes to front office

By Jason BroughJun 16, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

No longer minority owners, Anthony LeBlanc and Gary Drummond have stepped down from their roles in the Arizona Coyotes’ front office.

LeBlanc was president and CEO, the main mouthpiece for the club.

Drummond was the president of hockey ops, a role he only stepped into last year.

“For years, Anthony has been the front office face of our franchise, and we sincerely appreciate all of his hard work and commitment to the Club,” said owner Andrew Barroway in a statement. “Anthony and Gary deserve a lot of credit for stabilizing the franchise. They did great things for hockey in Arizona and helped grow the game in the Valley. They have the lasting gratitude of every Coyotes fan and I want to wish them both the best of luck in the future.”

The Coyotes said a search is underway for a new CEO; however, Drummond’s position will not be filled at this time.

That would seem to leave GM John Chayka and head coach Dave Tippett in charge of hockey ops.

Barroway still hasn’t spoken publicly about the future of the club, now that he’s the only cook in the kitchen.

Report: Habs will not qualify Nesterov

By Cam TuckerJun 16, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

It appears Nikita Nesterov will go to the open market in July.

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Montreal Canadiens will not qualify the 24-year-old defenseman, which means he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Habs acquired Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning in January, parting ways with Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft as part of the deal. He was on a one-year contract, worth $725,000 and a pending restricted free agent when the season ended.

He appeared in 13 regular season games for the Habs, as well as two playoff games before Montreal was eliminated in the first round.

It was suggested in April, when KHL blue liner Jakub Jerabek had reportedly signed in Montreal, that the left-shooting defenseman Nesterov may not be back with the Habs for next season.

There had been talk a few days ago that Nesterov was on his way to the KHL, although his agent, Dan Milstein, shot down those rumors, writing on Twitter that they were “ABSOLUTELY FALSE” and that his client wants to play in the NHL.

 

Thornton doing ‘extremely well’ after knee surgery, contract talks ongoing

By Cam TuckerJun 16, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT

San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson has provided a promising update on forward Joe Thornton.

The expectation, according to Wilson on Friday, is that Thornton, who turns 38 years old on July 2, will be ready for the start of next season, following an MCL injury suffered versus the Canucks shortly before the beginning of the playoffs and subsequent offseason surgery.

Where he’s playing next season has yet to be finalized.

Thornton and Patrick Marleau are both pending unrestricted free agents, which means the Sharks don’t have to worry about them in the expansion draft. Both have already expressed a desire to remain in San Jose beyond this past season. However, both are 37 years old and will be 38 before the start of next season.

“Well, first of all, Jumbo is doing extremely well. He’s been in here every day, looks really good. I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’ll be ready and fit to start the season. The work that he’s put in already, that’s pure Jumbo. He loves the game. I see him every day here at the rink,” said Wilson, per Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area.

“As far as the negotiations, some of it depends on where the overall cap number is going to be, and obviously identify – there are some other key contracts that I have to try and get in place. As far as both Patty and Jumbo, we’ve had some dialogue. That will continue and remain private.”

Without Thornton and Marleau under contract, the Sharks have about $14.28 million in cap space, provided the cap remains at $73 million for next season. The Sharks would also like to get goalie Martin Jones signed to a contract extension, as well as Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Both are pending unrestricted free agents in 2018.

With the trade-waiver freeze about to kick in tomorrow ahead of the expansion draft, Wilson also left the door open to the possibility of a deal before the freeze takes affect.

Rutherford: Star player treatment still a concern, Pens will beef up in free agency

By Mike HalfordJun 16, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT

At the start of the Stanley Cup Final, Pittsburgh GM Jim Rutherford sounded off on the lack of protection the NHL gives star players, saying “the league has got to fix it.”

Now the season is over, and the Pens are again the champs. But that hasn’t changed Rutherford’s views — and, what’s more, he’s planning on making some fixes himself.

“We are going to try to add a player or two that maybe we can have more protection in our lineup,” Rutherford said, per the Tribune-Review. “That’s not that easy because [coach Mike Sullivan] likes to roll four lines and you’ve got to plug a guy in that can play on a regular basis, but hopefully that’s what we can do.”

Rutherford also doubled down on his criticisms of the liberties opponents are taking with the likes of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. He said “the “hits are becoming more than hits — they’re more of an impact where it can end a player’s career,” which, if you’re reading between the lines, sure sounds like an allusion to the Matt Niskanen cross check that concussed Crosby in Round 2.

Niskanen was ejected for his actions, but avoided supplemental discipline.

That lack of additional punishment might be why Rutherford wants to take matters into his own hands.

The Pens did not regularly dress a dedicated tough guy this year. Enforcer Tom Sestito only played in 13 games this year and still led the team in fights, with three.

What Rutherford wants to add is probably someone along the lines of Kyle Clifford or Matt Martin — a tough guy that can play regular shifts and chip in with the occasional bit of offense. Both Clifford and Martin were among the league leaders in scraps this season. Clifford scored 12 points in 73 games while averaging just under 11 minutes per night, while Martin played all 82 regular season and six playoff tilts for the Leafs.

Of course, finding those types of guys is easier said than done. And even if you do, there are those that contend salaries and usage aren’t commensurate with the actual value tough guys provide, especially in terms of possession.

Sergachev motivated to make Lightning next season

By Jason BroughJun 16, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT

If Mikhail Sergachev plays 40 games for Tampa Bay next season, no draft picks will be exchanged in yesterday’s blockbuster trade with Montreal.

If, on the other hand, he doesn’t play 40 games, then the Lightning will receive the Canadiens’ second-round pick in 2018, and the Canadiens will receive the Lightning’s sixth-round pick.

So in a roundabout way, there’s an incentive for the Lightning to return Sergachev to junior for another year. The Bolts would get a second-round pick for a sixth-round pick, and that’s a good trade.

Sergachev, who turns 19 later this month, has other plans.

“I’ve played a lot in juniors and I learned a lot in those years,” he told the Tampa Bay Times. “And I feel like this is my time to play in the NHL and I’ll do my best and play my best to make the Lightning roster.”

Sergachev, a defenseman, has already made his NHL debut. He played four games for the Habs this past season — three in October, before he was returned to junior, then one more in April.

In between, he played 50 games (10G, 33A) for OHL Windsor, then seven more (1G, 2A) in the playoffs. In May, he helped the Spitfires to a Memorial Cup title.

Still, as much as he’s already accomplished in junior, he’ll need to make it worth Tampa Bay’s while to keep him next season. The Lightning have Stanley Cup aspirations. As such, they’re not in a position to gift anyone a roster spot — especially if it costs them a second-round pick.