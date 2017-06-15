Former minority owner unsure Coyotes will get new arena

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Keith McCullough was one of the minority owners of the Arizona Coyotes that just got bought out by Andrew Barroway.

Now that he’s no longer an owner, McCullough was asked by Thunder Bay Newswatch if he thinks the Coyotes can survive in their current market.

“I don’t know. That’s the answer,” McCullough said. “I don’t know because I don’t know if they’re going to get a new arena. If they do not, it will probably remain as it has for a long time.”

That’s hardly the optimistic tone that the NHL has set when asked about the team’s future in the desert.

Just a few weeks ago, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said, “We’re confident there are a lot of good arena opportunities available to them there.”

And when Barroway became the sole owner, Daly added, “The reorganization is an effort to consolidate and strengthen the ownership and to resolve various disputes among the existing owners. We believe this will better position the Club to achieve a long-term solution in the Valley.”

Barroway has not answered questions since becoming sole owner. Perhaps he has a plan that he’s keeping to himself.

But until such a plan becomes public, the speculation about the Coyotes’ future will continue.

