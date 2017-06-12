Matt Murray makes history with Stanley Cup victory

By Cam TuckerJun 12, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

Matt Murray has gone into the Stanley Cup record books.

Still technically a rookie, Murray became the first goalie in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup in each of his first two seasons thanks to a 27-save shutout in the Penguins’ 2-0 championship clinching victory Sunday. They repeat as champions, becoming the first team to do so in the salary cap era.

Yes, he and his team benefited from a quick whistle that nullified what would’ve been the opening goal of the game for Nashville, before the Penguins stunned the Nashville crowd with the opening goal — and eventual winner — with 1:35 left in regulation.

Officially, Murray finished the series with two shutouts, regrouping from a pair of difficult outings in Nashville earlier in the series.

“He was in a zone. The last two games,” said Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford. “When he’s like that, you can’t score on him.”

The Penguins’ celebration was full of special moments. Ron Hainsey, who is 36 years old and a veteran of more than 900 NHL regular season games but had never played a postseason game until this spring, getting the nod to lift the Stanley Cup first after Sidney Crosby was one of those.

So, too, was Marc-Andre Fleury handing the Stanley Cup to Murray.

Fleury’s time with the Penguins may soon be coming to an end. But, with Murray injured, Fleury played a pivotal role in getting the Penguins through the first two rounds, including a second-round defeat of the Capitals.

When Murray was healthy and Fleury faltered versus Ottawa, coach Mike Sullivan decided to make a change in net, giving Murray the starting role once again. He and the Penguins never looked back.

“I talked at the start of the season about keeping two goalies,” said Rutherford. “And these guys did exactly what I hoped they’d do.”

In the end, they both lifted the Stanley Cup. Not a bad way for Matt Murray to finally shed that rookie title.

Report: Senators ask Phaneuf to waive no-movement clause

By Cam TuckerJun 12, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

And so it begins.

The Ottawa Senators have reportedly asked defenseman Dion Phaneuf to waive his no-movement clause, which could then expose him in the Vegas expansion draft later this month.

That is according to TSN and hockey insider Pierre LeBrun on Monday, which is deadline day for teams to request that a player waive their no-movement clause ahead of the expansion draft.

Players with no-movement clauses are automatically protected — unless they choose to waive that.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion didn’t rule out the possibility of this happening when he met with reporters following the Eastern Conference Final.

“If we ever end up losing a defenseman, we know we have guys that can come in and replace him,” said Dorion at the time. “I’m not sure. There’s a lot of discussions to be had. If ever we were to go that direction, I think I should let Dion know first.”

Phaneuf, 32, enters the fourth year of his seven-year, $49 million contract. Per TSN, the veteran blue liner has yet to make a decision. He had nine goals and 30 points in 81 regular season games.

Teams have until 5 p.m. ET on Saturday to submit their protection lists.

Penguins favored to win Stanley Cup next year

By Cam TuckerJun 12, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins are the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions in the NHL’s salary cap era. Now, can they accomplish a three-peat?

Not even 24 hours after defeating the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, clinching back-to-back championships, the Penguins have been listed as the favorites to win it all in 2018.

Their most recent opponent, the Predators, are further down the list at 14/1 to win the Stanley Cup next year.

From Bovada:

Pittsburgh Penguins               9/1
Chicago Blackhawks             12/1
Edmonton Oilers                   12/1
Tampa Bay Lightning           12/1
Washington Capitals             12/1
Anaheim Ducks                      14/1
Nashville Predators               14/1
Dallas Stars                             16/1
Minnesota Wild                      16/1
Montreal Canadiens              16/1
New York Rangers                 16/1
Toronto Maple Leafs             16/1
Los Angeles Kings                 18/1
Columbus Blue Jackets        20/1
San Jose Sharks                     22/1
St. Louis Blues                       28/1
Boston Bruins                        33/1
Calgary Flames                      33/1
Ottawa Senators                    33/1
Florida Panthers                    40/1
New York Islanders               40/1
Philadelphia Flyers                40/1
Winnipeg Jets                         40/1
Arizona Coyotes                      66/1
Buffalo Sabres                         66/1
Carolina Hurricanes              66/1
Detroit Red Wings                 66/1
Colorado Avalanche               75/1
New Jersey Devils                  75/1
Vancouver Canucks                75/1
Vegas Golden Knights         150/1

It would definitely be a mountainous task to win three consecutive Stanley Cups. It hasn’t happened since the early 1980s, when the New York Islanders won four straight, before the Edmonton Oilers won five of the next seven. 

The Penguins should certainly be a contender next year in the Eastern Conference. Core star players Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and Kris Letang are all locked into long-term contracts, and the first three aforementioned talents finished in the top three in playoff scoring this year.

Letang missed the playoffs due to neck surgery, but he could also be ready to go for the beginning of next season.

There is still plenty of work and plenty of decisions ahead for Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford. In addition to a decision on the future of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh has 12 players on expiring contracts, including seven pending unrestricted free agents and five pending restricted free agents. The latter category includes notables Conor Sheary, Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz.

Report: Barroway completes buyout of minority owners in Arizona

By Cam TuckerJun 12, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT

Andrew Barroway is now the sole owner of the Arizona Coyotes following the completion of his buyout of the club’s minority owners, according to a report from Arizona Sports 98.7 that cited anonymous league sources.

Barroway’s plan to buyout his partners was initially reported during the Stanley Cup Final last week.

More from Arizona Sports:

The buyout means all the members of the IceArizona ownership group that purchased the team from the NHL in August 2013 will no longer be with the organization. That list includes co-owner and alternate governor George Gosbee, co-owner, alternate governor and president of hockey operations, Gary Drummond, president and CEO Anthony LeBlanc, co-owners David Duckett, Bill Dutton, Craig Stewart, Scott Saxberg, Robert Gwin and others.

Barroway had initially considered bringing in additional investors such as Tampa Bay Rays minority owner Randy Frankel, but this buyout was completed through a loan with MGG Investment Group, a specialty finance group focused on direct lending. League sources said Barroway was also able to remove the NHL’s portion of the loan through MGG.

It appears NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly has released a comment on the matter:

The Coyotes are still pursuing options for a long-term home arena, following commissioner Gary Bettman’s comments in March, saying the franchise will not remain in Glendale.

The league approved the sale of the Coyotes to Barroway in 2014.

NHL Draft first round order is set

By Cam TuckerJun 12, 2017, 11:43 AM EDT

The Stanley Cup playoffs are over. Where did the time go?

The offseason has officially started. Oh boy!

On Monday, the NHL released the draft order for the first round, which goes June 23 in Chicago. The lottery at the end of April established the order from picks one through 15, with the New Jersey Devils moving up to secure the No. 1 overall selection.

Here is the remainder of the order from the league:

The Stars and Coyotes each have a pick within the top 10, but they also have another first-round selection later on. Dallas’ general manager Jim Nill has talked about potentially moving the third overall pick. One area of concern for the Stars this offseason is likely on their blue line. The Blues also have two first-round selections.

Meanwhile, three teams — the Capitals, Ducks and Wild — don’t have selections in the first round. Minnesota has reportedly been linked to trade discussions with the Boston Bruins, who could use an upgrade by adding a top-four defenseman to their blue line and seem open to moving their 18th overall pick.