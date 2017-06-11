Video: Quick whistle robs Predators of opening goal

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

There’s no getting around this one: the Nashville Predators were robbed of a 1-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6, and it wasn’t thanks to a stop by Matt Murray.

Murray eventually allowed a puck loose in his crease, which was then deposited in Pittsburgh’s net. Unfortunately for the Predators, officials made a quick whistle/lost sight of the puck, so a would-be Colton Sissons goal was not to be.

In many cases, goalie interference reviews leave some room for debate. There wasn’t much gray area here, though; it was a blown call.

Check it out in the video above this post’s headline. Afterward, you’ll likely understand why Peter Laviolette acted like, well, an angry dad.

the look dad gives you when you're about to get in a whole lot of trouble pic.twitter.com/GFHr519k4a — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 12, 2017

Game 6 remains 0-0 as of 12:31 remaining in the second period. You can watch the game on NBC, online, and via the NBC Sports App.

