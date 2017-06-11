Video: Quick whistle robs Predators of opening goal

There’s no getting around this one: the Nashville Predators were robbed of a 1-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6, and it wasn’t thanks to a stop by Matt Murray.
Murray eventually allowed a puck loose in his crease, which was then deposited in Pittsburgh’s net. Unfortunately for the Predators, officials made a quick whistle/lost sight of the puck, so a would-be Colton Sissons goal was not to be.
In many cases, goalie interference reviews leave some room for debate. There wasn’t much gray area here, though; it was a blown call.
Check it out in the video above this post’s headline. Afterward, you’ll likely understand why Peter Laviolette acted like, well, an angry dad.
Game 6 remains 0-0 as of 12:31 remaining in the second period. You can watch the game on NBC, online, and via the NBC Sports App.
Another big game, another big name performing the national anthem for the Nashville Predators in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.
The Predators saved their biggest guest for last, too, as Faith Hill performed the anthem for what will be – win or lose – their final home game of 2016-17. You can watch that rendition of the anthem in the video above this post’s headline.
Hill sort of spilled the beans a little bit before Game 6.
Also, as part of the festivities, Luke Bryan performed on the rooftop of Nashville institution Tootsie’s. Here’s footage of one of his live songs:
Oh yeah, and Tim McGraw – who modified one of his hits for the Predators’ goal song – also revved up the crowd before Game 6.
So, yeah … there was plenty of star power on hand on Sunday.
NASHVILLE — The injury that knocked Ryan Ellis out of Game 5, and this morning’s optional skate, will not keep him out for a potential elimination game at Bridgestone.
In fact, he’ll be starting.
Ellis is officially in the lineup for tonight’s Game 6, after participating in warmup and taking rushes alongside usual defense partner Roman Josi.
Ellis left the aforementioned 6-0 blowout loss with an undisclosed injury in the second period. On Sunday morning, he skated individually prior to his teammates taking the ice. It didn’t look as though he could put much power on his shot, and he didn’t stick around for the club’s optional skate.
But he’s healthy enough to go.
This has to be a fairly big sigh of relief for the Preds and head coach Peter Laviolette. If Ellis was unable to go, Anthony Bitetto or Brad Hunt would’ve drawn into the lineup. Bitetto’s played 27 and 28 games for Nashville in each of the last two seasons, spending the majority of his time in AHL Milwaukee. He hasn’t played this postseason.
Hunt, who also has yet to dress these playoffs, has bounced around over the last few years, playing in Edmonton and St. Louis before landing with Nashville. The Preds claimed him off waivers in January, and he proceeded to play in three games.
Losing Ellis means one of either Yannick Weber or Matt Irwin would’ve been moved from a bottom pairing role into a top-four, alongside Josi.
If P.K. Subban‘s uncustomary (involuntary?) streak of silence was about avoiding guarantees heading into Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, then … oops.
NBC’s Pierre McGuire caught up with Subban shortly before the Nashville Predators were set to play against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and P.K. made up for lost time by essentially making another guarantee.
“It’s a must-win game. So we’re gonna win,” Subban said.
Subban is really making up for lost time, as he also fired a puck into Pittsburgh’s net at the end of warm-ups, as PHT’s Jason Brough captured here:
If the Pittsburgh Penguins get their way, they’ll repeat as champions in Game 6 and end the 2016-17 season. The Nashville Predators aim to hold serve in front of their boisterous fans and force a tantalizing Game 7 in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.
Pekka Rinne gets a chance to bounce back while P.K. Subban can allow his play to do the talking. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby and others hope to cement Conn Smythe arguments while Jake Guentzel and Matt Murray chase history.
The atmosphere should be electric and the hockey likely will be too. Game 6 airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET tonight.
Before Game 6: "NHL Live" on NBCSN from 6-8 p.m. ET.
Game 6: Airs on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Following Game 6: "NHL Overtime" on NBCSN.
