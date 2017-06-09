AP

Flyers GM: Being a healthy scratch ‘not necessarily a bad thing’ for Gostisbehere

By Cam TuckerJun 9, 2017, 10:03 PM EDT

Shayne Gostisbehere signed a lucrative six-year contract extension on Friday, two months after a difficult sophomore season for the 24-year-old defenseman came to an end.

Gostisbehere’s overall goal and point production dropped from his outstanding rookie campaign, and he found himself as a healthy scratch on a handful of occasions under the direction of coach Dave Hakstol — a development brought up again following Friday’s news.

On the day he got Gostisbehere signed to a contract extension (with an annual $4.5 million cap hit) Flyers general manager Ron Hextall defended his coach for his decisions to bench the talented blue liner, and defended his coach’s relationship with younger players in general.

That last point is interesting, because the Flyers seem committed to getting even younger in the short-term.

“But I assure you this year, next year, the year after, Shayne will look back on those experiences and [say], ‘I learned a lot from that,'” said Hextall, per CSN Philadelphia.

“That whole nurturing and this and that, sometimes there is a little tough love and Shayne got a little tough love last year and I’m sure if you asked him, it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“Every player gets disappointed at some point in their career. You need to learn to deal with it. He’ll be a better player and person as a result.”

The Flyers have already seen that, when at the top of his game, Gostisbehere can be a dangerous, productive offensive defenseman.

Report: It’s expected Lightning will protect Callahan from expansion draft

By Cam TuckerJun 9, 2017, 11:33 PM EDT

Ryan Callahan‘s 2016-17 season was one to forget.

He played in only 18 games, scoring twice with four points before having yet another hip operation, while in the third year of a six-year, $34.8 million deal that includes a no-movement clause.

That no-movement clause means he must be protected in the upcoming Las Vegas expansion draft, unless he waives that ahead of time.

Teams must submit their protected lists by June 17, and, based on a report out of Tampa Bay on Thursday, it appears the Lightning will likely protect Callahan, although general manager Steve Yzerman didn’t confirm that.

From the Tampa Bay Times:

GM Steve Yzerman hasn’t disclosed his team’s protection plans, but said recently he’s got a good idea. “If I had to do it today, I could,” he said. In regards to plans for Callahan, Yzerman said that’s “not something I would discuss with you or anyone.”

It seems likely the team will go with a seven forward, three defensemen, one goalie protection plan. Captain Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Callahan, Jonathan Drouin, Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat would appear to be givens to be among the seven. Center Vladislav Namestnikov could also warrant protection, if Tampa Bay decides to not protect (or trade) Alex Killorn, who has six years remaining (with a $4.45 million cap hit), and a no-trade clause that kicks in July 1.

As for those previous hip problems, the 32-year-old veteran forward offered reason for optimism toward the end of the Bolts’ season. He never returned to the lineup, but told the Tampa Bay Times, “I should have no lingering issues from this at all.”

Preds have responded well after playoff losses — and they need to again in Game 6

By Cam TuckerJun 9, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT

The Nashville Predators have not faced this situation before in these playoffs.

Through three rounds, the Predators have avoided facing elimination, sweeping the Blackhawks and then dispensing of the Blues and Ducks each in six games.

But after Thursday’s blowout loss in Pittsburgh, they need a win on Sunday in Nashville to force a seventh game in the Stanley Cup Final. The away team has gone 0-5 in this series, with visiting goalies struggling — and, in Pekka Rinne‘s case last night, getting pulled.

The Predators are 5-1 in their next game immediately following a defeat in these playoffs, and they have already battled back from a 2-0 deficit in this series. Only difference is now, there is no room for another loss.

“Just with regard to our team not playing well, we’ve had a real honest group in here, and when the game that we played isn’t the game that we’re looking for, there’s usually a good response,” said coach Peter Laviolette on Friday.

“I don’t think that there’s any searching going on in there on how we’re going to do this or what needs to take place. We need to play a better game. We’ve proven that we can and we have in the past, and there’s a lot of confidence that we will in a couple days.”

Read more: Predators’ confidence not shaken after Game 5 blowout

The Predators had controlled play for large stretches in this series — until Thursday, when the Penguins, perhaps refreshed from an extra day of rest following Game 4, struck early and often on the scoreboard, received balanced scoring and arguably Sidney Crosby‘s best game of this postseason.

Both teams get an extra day off again before Game 6.

One concern for the Predators will be the status of defenseman Ryan Ellis.

Nashville’s blue line, particularly the top four of Ellis, Roman Josi, P.K. Subban and Mattias Ekholm, has been tremendous in these playoffs, however Ellis missed a large portion of last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

There was no update from Laviolette on Thursday, and again, no update on Friday.

But, he was more than willing to turn the page on what occurred with his team the previous night.

“We don’t like the way we played last night. We’re all ready to own that. We’re ready to admit that, and we’re ready to move forward from it,” said Nashville’s coach.

“But, again, I think that there’s an awful lot of positives that we’ve taken from this series, as well. Last night we didn’t have it going on. Pittsburgh did. And we’ll look to flip that.”

Matt Irwin helps replace young boy’s stolen hockey gear

By Cam TuckerJun 9, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

 

Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Irwin has recently helped an 11-year-old hockey player replace his equipment after it was stolen from a middle school near Victoria, B.C.

Irwin grew up in Victoria, before beginning his NHL career with the San Jose Sharks in 2013.

From the Victoria Times Colonist:

The boy’s father, Jason Shemilt, asked on Facebook this week for help replacing the gear.

“We cannot afford to replace any of it,” Shemilt wrote. “Our son is heartbroken that the gear is gone.”

Irwin, 29, heard of the story and supplied the family with a new set of equipment.

“He wants to be out there with his friends,” Irwin, who plays for the Nashville Predators, said during an interview on TSN.

“And we know how expensive hockey gear is. I’m so fortunate to have good friends at CCM who were able to help out.”

Irwin, now 29 years old, is in his first season with the Predators. He has two assists in 21 playoff games this year, as Nashville searches for its first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The Predators face the Penguins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday.

Steve Bernier agrees to two-year, two-way deal with Islanders

By Cam TuckerJun 9, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

Steve Bernier is back with the New York Islanders organization.

On Friday, the Islanders announced they had agreed to terms with Bernier on a two-year, two-way deal. This contract comes with a cap hit of $600,000 at the NHL level, per CapFriendly.

Bernier, now 32 years old, had 16 goals and 26 points in 33 games last season with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in the American Hockey League. Selected 16th overall in the 2003 draft, Bernier is a veteran of 633 NHL games, including 24 with the Islanders during the 2015-16 campaign.

Bernier has spent time with the San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils and, finally, the Islanders during his career.