Flyers sign prospect Oskar Lindblom, who could challenge for a roster spot next season

By Cam TuckerMay 30, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

After a breakout season in the Swedish Hockey League, Oskar Lindblom has signed an entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers selected Lindblom in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft. Now 20 years old, the prospect left winger led Brynas IF with 22 goals and 47 points in 52 games.

That’s a substantial increase in production from the 25 points he had the previous season, and that improvement wasn’t lost on the staff in Philadelphia.

Earlier this spring, Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said a number of Philadelphia’s young prospects were going to get a “long look” at making the team next year.

Lindblom, who stands six-foot-one-inch tall and 192 pounds, certainly falls into that category.

The opportunity to further advance the youth movement in Philly has been well documented, particularly on defense with the club parting ways with Michael Del Zotto and Nick Schultz. The move to get younger doesn’t seem restricted to just the blue line.

“Oskar, he’s had a great year,” Hextall told CSN Philly. “He’s in a really good league. He’s a good hockey player. He’s come a long way since his draft year. The Swedish Elite League is a very good league and he’s done a good job.

“I hope he’s here in September fighting for a spot along with a number of other guys.”

Puns, punishment, PETA: More fallout from Predators fan throwing catfish

By James O'BrienMay 30, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final featured on-ice controversy, a three-goal comeback and a historic shooting drought. Even so, it kind of feels like it was all about catfish.

Earlier today, word surfaced about that catfish-chucking Nashville Predators fan facing charges from his actions at that Game 1, which was hosted at PPG Paints Arena by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Just about everyone you can think of is getting involved, and a lot of puns are hurling through the air.

Tennessee Mayor Megan Barry began with a request to clear Jacob Waddell, asking that any charges “would be quickly dismissed” in “the spirit of good sportsmanship.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto seemed to also lean on the side of catfish clemency for Waddell, though his mercy didn’t extend to sparing the pun-sensitive from a gamy barrage.

(Even as a registered punisher, that’s … a lot.)

The non-dairy icing on the cake comes from PETA for praising the Penguins for “taking swift action that will remind all sports fans that this offensive behavior won’t be tolerated.”

This statement might unsettle pescetarians, particularly those who believed that “It’s OK to eat fish because they don’t have any feelings.”

It’s all a lot to, er, digest here, right?

Game 2 airs on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports app. Click here for the livestream link.

Senators ink d-man Jaros to entry-level deal

By Cam TuckerMay 30, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

A day after Pierre Dorion outlined a myriad of postseason injuries and a potentially difficult decision ahead of the expansion draft, the Ottawa Senators general manager got some work done, signing a prospect defenseman.

The Senators on Tuesday announced the signing of 21-year-old defenseman Christian Jaros to a three-year entry-level deal.

Jaros has represented Slovakia at numerous international events, including the World Juniors and World Hockey Championships, and recently finished his third season in the Swedish Hockey League.

The Senators selected Jaros in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He scored five goals and 13 points in 36 games this season with Lulea HC in Sweden.

His offensive numbers certainly don’t jump off the page, but his size (6’3″ tall and 201 pounds) and physical play seemed to gain the attention of scouts. It was suggested earlier this season Jaros plays a style similar to current Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki.

Here’s an example of Jaros’ physical style.

That’s quite a hit.

Islanders officially add Scott Gomez and his ‘immense hockey knowledge’ to coaching staff

By Cam TuckerMay 30, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

New York Islanders bench boss Doug Weight wanted ex-NHLers to join his coaching staff.

On Tuesday, the Islanders announced the hiring of Scott Gomez — and his 1,079 games of NHL experience from a playing career that only ended in 2015-16 — as an assistant coach.

“Scott brings an immense amount of hockey knowledge to our coaching staff,” said Weight in a statement.

“His offensive instincts, expertise on the power-play and the way he could control the game with his skating and smarts, are all key elements that we want implemented into our group. He played in the league as recently as the 2015-16 season so he can relate to today’s NHL player in an effort to bring out the best in each member of the team.”

Gomez has never served in an official coaching capacity. It’s safe to assume he learned something from working with ex-Caps coach Adam Oates, who has turned himself into a personal player consultant/individual skills coach. Gomez praised Oates for salvaging his career and getting a contract from the Blues in 2015.

“That guy brought me back from the dead,” Gomez said, per the Star-Ledger. “You bet I was going to take advantage.”

And it looks like Gomez has done just that, as he joins the Islanders.

Preds still unconvinced Forsberg was offside

By Mike HalfordMay 30, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The goal that wasn’t is still a major topic of conversation at the Stanley Cup Final.

Less than 24 hours after P.K. Subban‘s series-opening marker was wiped out due to a successful offside challenge, Subban and the Preds met with the assembled media.

To nobody’s surprise, the call was front and center.

“It’s tough,” Subban said during Tuesday’s media availability. “I watched the replay on the Jumbotron and I thought for sure it was going to be a good goal.”

The goal was wiped out after Pens head coach Mike Sullivan successfully challenged that Filip Forsberg was offside prior to Subban scoring. Forsberg said that, at the time of the play, he didn’t even think of the possibility of being offside and, upon seeing the replay, remained unconvinced he was.

“When you look at the video, it could easily go either way,” Forsberg said. “Kind of inconclusive in my opinion.”

The debate over conclusive evidence — or, lack thereof — has raged in the aftermath. And the NHL hasn’t done much to explain the call, other than this brief disclaimed on the league’s situation room blog:

After reviewing all available replays and consulting with the Linesmen, NHL Hockey Operations staff determined that Forsberg preceded the puck into the attacking zone, nor did he have possession and control before crossing the blue line.

One member of the Preds that wouldn’t wade into the offside debate was head coach Peter Laviolette. After his players openly questioned the call, Laviolette took to the podium on Tuesday and pretty much slammed it shut.

“Right now I’m focused on coaching,” he said. “The rules are the rules right now. I think, generally speaking, it works. Everybody gets a second look at something. So I think it works.”