Getty

AP source: Okposo visits Sabres for first time since illness

Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 3, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that forward Kyle Okposo has visited the Buffalo Sabres’ facility for the first time in two months since he was hospitalized because of an undisclosed illness.

The person says Okposo was in good spirits during the unannounced visit a few weeks ago and has since been attending family functions around Buffalo. Okposo is continuing to show signs of improvement, but the person says there is no timetable for when he will be cleared to skate.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres are not providing updates on Okposo’s status, citing medical privacy laws.

Okposo spent about a week undergoing tests at Buffalo General Hospital’s neurosurgical intensive care unit in early April. He was first sidelined March 28 when he complained of feeling ill before a game at Columbus. Okposo had just returned to the lineup and played two games after missing 10 because of a rib injury.

Bonino out, Hagelin in for Penguins in Game 3

Getty
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 3, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Latest on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Penguins center Nick Bonino looks to be out of the mix for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Predators.

Bonino was in a suit and, using crutches and in a walking boot about an hour before the start of pregame warmups. He took a shot from P.K. Subban off the left foot or ankle in Game 2 Wednesday.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan called Bonino a game-time decision, but based on practice lines Friday, Carter Rowney will slide to center and Carl Hagelin will rejoin the lineup with Bonino out.

More: Bonino day-to-day with lower body injury, Hagelin likely replacement

5:40 p.m.

Peter Laviolette won’t talk about his lineup but is expected to make some changes with his Nashville Predators down 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins going into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Based on the morning skate at Bridgestone Arena, P-A Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk looked to be replacing Cody McLeod and Vern Fiddler. Colin Wilson, who missed the first two games of the series with an unspecified lower-body injury, skated but could be more likely to return for Game 4 Monday.

Laviolette defended McLeod on Friday but also didn’t play him in a similar speed series, in the first round against Chicago.

“Decisions go into every game,” Laviolette said. “We have to look at every series, then we have to look at every game as a single entity to make sure we’re putting the right pieces on the ice to try and be successful. There’s always adjustments, always moves.”

More: Players have no issue with spread-out Stanley Cup Final

5:30 p.m.

The Nashville Predators and their fans finally have the game they’ve been waiting so very long to host.

The first Stanley Cup Final not only in the franchise’s history, but also the first major league championship game ever played in Tennessee with Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Nashville shut down a chunk of Broadway where the honky tonks and bars line the street for a free concert by country superstar Alan Jackson. Fans packed shoulder to shoulder nearly an hour before Jackson’s concert with the street then being used for an outdoor viewing party.

Predators forward Harry Zolnierczyk says the atmosphere was crazy through the first three rounds of the playoffs and now sees Nashville revamping everything downtown. He says the Predators are excited for Game 3.

The defending champion Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

More: Rinne starts Game 3

Video: Jeremy Roenick dives into Nashville’s fishy hockey tradition

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT

This year’s Stanley Cup Final comes with a whopper of a fish tale.

While the Penguins lead the series 2-0, the hockey world has gained even greater exposure to the tradition in Nashville of a catfish being thrown on the ice of Bridgestone Arena when a Predators fan, Jacob Waddell, chucked a fish on the ice in Pittsburgh in Game 1 of this series.

Talk about catch and release. Waddell was charged. The mayors of both cities got involved. PETA did, too. A day later, those charges were dropped.

His 15 minutes of fame aren’t over yet, however. Waddell was reportedly signing autographs in Nashville on Saturday.

The tradition has consumed members of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. The latest is NBC Sports hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick, who got his feet wet trying to catch the perfect fish before learning the art of concealing what is a rather conspicuous creature against his body.

Related:

WATCH LIVE: Penguins vs. Predators — Game 3

Predators looking forward to their unique home-ice advantage in Game 3

 

WATCH LIVE: Stanley Cup Final – Penguins vs. Predators – Game 3

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

P.K. Subban has already delivered the prediction of a Nashville victory in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. Now, it’s up to the Predators to deliver on the ice in Smashville against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In what has been a strange series at times, especially in Game 1, the Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead, as they look to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

You can check out tonight’s game on NBC, or watch online, with puck drop beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Here are some links to check out for tonight’s game:

Video: Jeremy Roenick goes in search of the biggest catfish

Predators looking forward to their unique home ice advantage in Game 3

Bonino officially a game-time decision, but Hagelin seems likely to play

Parenteau, Zolnierczyk expected to make Cup Final debuts for Preds

PGA Tour golfer Brandt Snedeker: Nashville Predators superfan

 

Golden Knights GM willing to take on big contracts ‘for the right price’

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

A hectic offseason in the NHL may get a jump-start at the beginning of next week.

The expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights is approaching on June 21, but the organization’s general manager George McPhee appears open for business well before that critical date.

On Saturday, he suggested that trades with other clubs could soon be made official, as Vegas continues to build its roster for next season and beyond.

“We’re far enough along with a few teams that my plan is to sit on the phone all day Monday, Tuesday to see what we can accomplish,” McPhee said, per the Associated Press. “We’ve had some real good discussions and I expect some things will start happening next week.”

The addition of another team in the league may also provide other clubs with an opportunity to shed some salary against the cap. McPhee certainly seems open to the idea of acquiring some bigger contracts. But in doing so, he would also demand willing teams add in a draft pick to the deal, as well.

“We are willing to take on a couple of contracts that people would like to move,” he said, per the Boston Globe.

“We have a lot of teams that are offering us big contracts. And I know what it’s like to be on the other side and be tight on the cap. It’s hard to move contracts. So they are looking at us as an opportunity to move a contract. We’ll take a few of those — for the right price.”

There have already been rumblings that Vegas and Chicago could work out a deal, with a report from TSN’s Frank Seravalli indicating the Blackhawks could allow the Golden Knights to take Trevor van Riemsdyk in the expansion draft on the “consideration” they also take Marcus Kruger in a trade. Kruger enters the second year of a three-year, $9.25 million contract, with a modified no-trade clause that kicks in for next season, per CapFriendly.

“Well, I don’t think there is anything that’s not on the table when it comes to a situation like this,” said Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to TSN.

Related: Key dated for Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft