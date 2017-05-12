Getty

What reportedly caused Sabres’ Kyle Okposo to be hospitalized

By James O'BrienMay 12, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT

About a month ago, word surfaced that Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo had been released from hospitalization. Now there are reports detailing what might have been ailing him.

Teammate William Carrier revealed that Okposo’s initial issue was a concussion, according to John Vogl of the Buffalo News by way of RDS.

Vogl also cites Sabres Prospects’ Kris Baker, who reports that Okposo was hospitalized because of an adverse reaction to medication he was taking to treat that concussion.

These aren’t official details from the Sabres, who haven’t provided a lot of information regarding Okposo’s condition.

If this is all true, it seems like mostly good news. A concussion is never something to take lightly – some can threaten a career – but Okposo was placed in intensive care, so there were even greater concerns regarding the 29-year-old’s health.

There’s no indication yet regarding when he might return to NHL competition. On the bright side, he has plenty of time to heal up during the summer, though considering the situation overall, he also might need to miss some time in 2017-18.

Victor Hedman suffered a nasty cut near eye (and it could have been worse)

By James O'BrienMay 12, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT

It’s weird to say that Victor Hedman was “lucky” to bleed profusely and need four stitches for a wound on Friday, but … yes, Hedman was probably lucky.

Sweden dominated Italy 8-1 today at the World Hockey Championship, as you’d likely expect. The hockey world gasped more at Hedman’s wound – caused thanks to a check that broke his visor but somehow spared his eye – rather than the lopsided score.

Inside Tre Kronor has some great photos from the scene, where Hedman looks like he’s getting stitched together like Frankenstein’s monster or something. Here’s the moment when he was initially cut:

And here’s a couple gruesome shots of him getting stitched together.

Once the ewwws and gasps subside, the Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman and his team likely breathed a sigh of relief. It could have been more than just a scare and a stinging wound.

Sharks extend Karlsson (three years, $6M) and Donskoi (two years, $3.8M)

By Mike HalfordMay 12, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

Earlier this week, we passed along a report that San Jose was close to inking Melker Karlsson and Joonas Donskoi to multi-year contract extensions.

On Friday, the deals became official.

Karlsson has inked a three-year extension while Donskoi gets a two-year, the Sharks announced. Per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Karlsson’s is a $6 million pact ($2M average annual cap hit) while Donskoi’s is for $3.8 million ($1.9M hit).

Karlsson, 26, was plucked from the Swedish League three years ago and has evolved into a dependable two-way forward in San Jose. He’s posted double-digits in goals in three straight years.

“Melker plays an up-tempo, high-energy game and brings flexibility to our lineup wherever he plays,” GM Doug Wilson said in a release. “His tenacious style of play fits our team perfectly, and we feel confident using him in many different situations. He kills penalties, can play with high-end players and brings an honest effort night in and night out. We’re excited he has made this commitment to the organization.”

Donskoi, 25, was signed out of the Finnish League two years ago. He had a solid rookie campaign for the Sharks before injuries played a role in his disappointing sophomore campaign. After scoring 11 goals and 36 points in his first year, Donskoi had just six and 11 this season (though he was limited to just 61 games played).

“Joonas plays a solid two-way game, combining his skill and creativity with an aggressive, hard-working effort in all three zones,” said Wilson. “He plays the game the way we want to play as a team, and we feel he has only scratched the surface of his abilities. He battled through multiple injuries last season and we look forward to having him healthy at training camp this season.”

The deals are good value for San Jose, and nice raises for both players. Karlsson’s last deal paid $1.65 million annually while Donskoi’s came in at $925,000.

 

Murray is healthy, but Fleury ‘deserves the right to play’

By Jason BroughMay 12, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT

Back in November, Pittsburgh GM Jim Rutherford admitted that the Penguins’ two-goalie system wasn’t working as well as he’d hoped.

Flash forward to the present, though, and Rutherford is sure glad he didn’t break down and trade Marc-Andre Fleury.

After all, Matt Murray was hurt for most of the first two rounds of the playoffs, and Fleury saved the day.

“I’m very happy we have the two goalies we have, but I never changed my position from the start of camp. I never wavered on it,” Rutherford said today. “I had some calls during the season asking about him. Those conversations didn’t go very far.

“I know there were times during the season where it became a little more difficult for the coaching staff and for the goalies because they both wanted to play. And when they were both healthy, it didn’t work ideal because one guy maybe sat a little longer than he wanted. But as it’s turned out, it’s worked good for both guys.”

Fleury is 8-4 with a .927 save percentage this postseason. And while Murray is healthy enough to back up now, the Penguins are expected to start the veteran Saturday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against Ottawa.

“I think Marc deserves the right to play,” said head coach Mike Sullivan. “He’s played so well for us, and he’s really at the top of his game. But having said that, we have Matt who’s a quality goaltender as well. Just like all of our players on our team, we can’t predict how series unfold or what comes our way. So we just want to have as many healthy bodies as we can available to us to help us win.”

Bishop says health not an issue — important, since he’s signed ’til 2023

By Mike HalfordMay 12, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

After announcing they’d signed Ben Bishop to a $29.5 million deal, the Stars faced some questions about the term they handed out:

Six years.

It’s a pretty lengthy contract for a guy that turns 31 this fall, and has dealt with his fair share of injury problems. But according to Bishop, there are no lingering health issues at play.

“I think I’m right up there in games played over the last four years,” he said during Friday’s conference call. “I feel great and I don’t think it’s an issue more than it is with any other goalie out there.”

On the surface, Bishop has a point. He’s played 225 games over that time frame, seventh-most among NHL goalies.

But there are a few asterisks.

Bishop’s most significant injures have derailed him during the playoffs, not the regular season. In 2014, he suffered a dislocated elbow late in the year and missed the Lightning’s entire opening-round series against Montreal. During the ’15 Cup Final, he tore his groin and missed Game 4.

In 2016, he was stretchered off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final with an ankle/shin injury, and missed the remainder of the series.

(This year, he missed nearly a month of the regular season with a lower-body ailment.)

There is a chance Bishop won’t be a bell-cow, heavy workload ‘tender in Dallas. Currently, the club has three goalies under contract, though it’s expected one of Antti Niemi or Kari Lehtonen will be cut loose (and rumblings suggest Niemi will be the one to go).

If Lehtonen sticks, he’ll probably still see some significant playing time. He started 52 times last year and led all goalies in games played in ’13-14, with 65.

What’s more, Lehtonen and Bishop know each other well, which could be vital in maintaining a goalie tandem.

“He’s a great guy and I really enjoy spending time with him,” Bishop said. “He was one of the first people to contact me when the trade was made.”