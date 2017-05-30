Getty

Kings hire ‘detailed, driven’ Dave Lowry as assistant

By James O'BrienMay 30, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

John Stevens and the Los Angeles Kings added Dave Lowry to their coaching staff as an assistant on Tuesday.

“Dave has a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach and we’re excited to have him join our team,” Stevens said. “He played over 1,000 games in the NHL and was a great teammate as a player. As a coach, he’s really detailed, he relates well with players and he is driven to win.”

After that run of 1,084 regular-season games (and 111 in the playoffs), Lowry began his coaching career with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen as an assistant. He then spent 2008-09 as the Hitmen’s head coach before becoming a Calgary Flames assistant from 2009-10 to 2011-12. Most recently, he’s been head coach of the Victoria Royals in the WHL, bringing them to the playoffs in every season from 2012-13 to 2016-17.

The Vancouver Canucks reportedly had interest in Lowry, too.

LA Kings Insider’s Jon Rosen also points out that Lowry was an inaugural member of the Florida Panthers, contributing heavily to their unlikely Stanley Cup Final run in 1995-96.

Rosen believes that the Kings may still add one more assistant to Stevens’ staff, with Ulf Samuelsson’s name coming up in more than one conversation.

Overall, it’s clear a new regime is forming in Los Angeles. It remains to be seen if a fleet of experienced former NHL players can get more out of aging core that may still have a few more runs in them.

Scott Stevens resigns as Wild assistant coach to be closer to family

By James O'BrienMay 30, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Almost exactly one year after joining the Minnesota Wild coaching staff as an assistant, Scott Stevens resigned from his post on Tuesday, citing an urge to be closer to his family in the New York/New Jersey area.

“I just want to be close to them,” Stevens said, via the Wild website. “That’s the toughest part of the job, moving away from your house and being away from your family. I need them, and that’s what it comes down to.”

If public comments are to be trusted, it was an amicable split, even if Bruce Boudreau told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s Michael Russo that the Hall of Famer will be missed.

“He’ll be very hard to replace because A), the credibility rating off the bat and B) his work ethic. You can see why he’s a Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion,” Boudreau said. “I learned so much about what it takes to be a champion just by watching him work. All of those little things, it’s going to be hard to replace. And loyal. He was loyal as the day is long.”

Boudreau wonders if “second assistant” John Anderson will get elevated to Stevens’ role. Russo points to “longtime Boudreau confidant” Bob Woods as another potential replacement, though he’d need to leave his post with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Wild lose a legendary defenseman to help develop their deep group of blueliners. Meanwhile, it seems unclear what is next for Stevens.

Read more about that situation at the Wild’s website and the Star-Tribune.

Puns, punishment, PETA: More fallout from Predators fan throwing catfish

By James O'BrienMay 30, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final featured on-ice controversy, a three-goal comeback and a historic shooting drought. Even so, it kind of feels like it was all about catfish.

Earlier today, word surfaced about that catfish-chucking Nashville Predators fan facing charges from his actions at that Game 1, which was hosted at PPG Paints Arena by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Just about everyone you can think of is getting involved, and a lot of puns are hurling through the air.

Tennessee Mayor Megan Barry began with a request to clear Jacob Waddell, asking that any charges “would be quickly dismissed” in “the spirit of good sportsmanship.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto seemed to also lean on the side of catfish clemency for Waddell, though his mercy didn’t extend to sparing the pun-sensitive from a gamy barrage.

(Even as a registered punisher, that’s … a lot.)

The non-dairy icing on the cake comes from PETA for praising the Penguins for “taking swift action that will remind all sports fans that this offensive behavior won’t be tolerated.”

This statement might unsettle pescetarians, particularly those who believed that “It’s OK to eat fish because they don’t have any feelings.”

It’s all a lot to, er, digest here, right?

Game 2 airs on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports app. Click here for the livestream link.

Senators ink d-man Jaros to entry-level deal

By Cam TuckerMay 30, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

A day after Pierre Dorion outlined a myriad of postseason injuries and a potentially difficult decision ahead of the expansion draft, the Ottawa Senators general manager got some work done, signing a prospect defenseman.

The Senators on Tuesday announced the signing of 21-year-old defenseman Christian Jaros to a three-year entry-level deal.

Jaros has represented Slovakia at numerous international events, including the World Juniors and World Hockey Championships, and recently finished his third season in the Swedish Hockey League.

The Senators selected Jaros in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He scored five goals and 13 points in 36 games this season with Lulea HC in Sweden.

His offensive numbers certainly don’t jump off the page, but his size (6’3″ tall and 201 pounds) and physical play seemed to gain the attention of scouts. It was suggested earlier this season Jaros plays a style similar to current Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki.

Here’s an example of Jaros’ physical style.

That’s quite a hit.

Flyers sign prospect Oskar Lindblom, who could challenge for a roster spot next season

By Cam TuckerMay 30, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

After a breakout season in the Swedish Hockey League, Oskar Lindblom has signed an entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers selected Lindblom in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft. Now 20 years old, the prospect left winger led Brynas IF with 22 goals and 47 points in 52 games.

That’s a substantial increase in production from the 25 points he had the previous season, and that improvement wasn’t lost on the staff in Philadelphia.

Earlier this spring, Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said a number of Philadelphia’s young prospects were going to get a “long look” at making the team next year.

Lindblom, who stands six-foot-one-inch tall and 192 pounds, certainly falls into that category.

The opportunity to further advance the youth movement in Philly has been well documented, particularly on defense with the club parting ways with Michael Del Zotto and Nick Schultz. The move to get younger doesn’t seem restricted to just the blue line.

“Oskar, he’s had a great year,” Hextall told CSN Philly. “He’s in a really good league. He’s a good hockey player. He’s come a long way since his draft year. The Swedish Elite League is a very good league and he’s done a good job.

“I hope he’s here in September fighting for a spot along with a number of other guys.”