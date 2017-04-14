Report: Vancouver interested in ex-Canuck Lowry for coaching staff

Dave Lowry, the veteran NHLer that’s spent the last five years in WHL Victoria, could be on his way back to the bigs.

Per Chek News and Victoria Sports News, Lowry has been in talks with the Vancouver Canucks about joining the club in a coaching capacity. Since it’s believed AHL Utica bench boss Travis Green is the leading candidate to replace the recently dismissed Willie Desjardins, there are rumblings Lowry could come aboard as Green’s assistant, or possibly his replacement with the Comets.

(It’s worth noting that, in addition to firing Desjardins, the Canucks also cut ties with veteran assistants Perry Pearn and Doug Lidster.)

Lowry has ties Vancouver. He was drafted by the Canucks in 1983, and spent three years with the organization. During that time, he was teammates with Jim Benning — the club’s current GM — as well as Stan Smyl, who currently serves as Vancouver’s director of player development.

Recently, Lowry has expressed an interest in returning to the NHL. He was Brent Sutter’s assistant in Calgary for three years before taking the WHL gig.