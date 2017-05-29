Capitals to host Maple Leafs in outdoor game at U.S. Naval Academy

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

As part of the 2018 Stadium Series, the Washington Capitals will host the Toronto Maple Leafs. The NHL confirmed this news today, which originally surfaced from the AP on May 27.

To be more specific, the event takes place at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, which is located at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The game is scheduled for March 3, 2018.

This will mark the third outdoor game for both the Maple Leafs and the Capitals. The league notes how this contest should have special meaning for Capitals owner Ted Leonsis.

Holding the game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will have particular meaning for Leonsis because his father, Louis, who died in 2007, served in the U.S. Navy for seven years. Additionally, the Capitals have a long-standing relationship with the Naval Academy, which is about a 40-minute drive from Washington.

As a reminder, the NHL already announced that the 2018 Winter Classic will pit the Buffalo Sabres against the New York Rangers at Citi Field on Jan. 1, 2018.

The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators will also square off in the NHL 100 Classic at Landsdowne Park on Dec. 17, 2017.

As Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final nears, it’s already shaping up to be a busy 2017-18 season as far as special events go.