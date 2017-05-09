2018 Winter Classic: Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers at Citi Field

The 2018 Winter Classic will pit the Buffalo Sabres against the New York Rangers at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

The game is scheduled to air on NBC at 1 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day in 2018, a nice bonus for the 10-year anniversary for the popular outdoor game.

“The Winter Classic made its debut under snowy Buffalo skies in 2008, and we look forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of that landmark event by matching the Sabres with their intrastate rivals, the New York Rangers, in the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field,” Gary Bettman said. “With New York City as its host, the renewal of our New Year’s tradition will continue to inspire hockey memories for our clubs, our players and our fans.”

As you may remember, the Buffalo Sabres hosted the first Winter Classic in 2008, falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins via a memorable (and indeed snowy) shootout.