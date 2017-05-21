Johansen expected to make full recovery after emergency surgery

With the Nashville Predators one win away from the Stanley Cup Final, the team’s general manager David Poile provided an update on Ryan Johansen.

On Sunday, the team confirmed Saturday’s report that Johansen, its No. 1 center, was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome.

From the Predators:

“On Thursday, May 25, Ryan Johansen was treated for an acute compartment syndrome of the left thigh. Rapid diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent complications. His symptoms developed shortly after the end of Game Four in Nashville, and as they progressed, he was diagnosed, transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and had surgery performed by head team physician Dr. Jed Kuhn within two hours of his diagnosis. As a result, he had no permanent injury to his muscle, nerves or blood vessels and we expect a full and complete recovery. The Predators would like to thank Vanderbilt Life Flight Paramedics, the VUMC Emergency Department, Operating Room Nurses, and Anesthesiologists for their expedient and excellent care.”

Despite missing centers Johansen and Mike Fisher because of injury, the Predators prevailed with a 3-1 road victory, pushing the Ducks to the brink of elimination. Pontus Aberg‘s first career Stanley Cup playoff goal counted as the winner.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette was forced to shake up his lines, putting Frederick Gaudreau into the lineup for his playoff debut. He played just under 12 minutes, while Nashville took over the lead in the third period on the Aberg goal.

Both players spent the majority of the season in the American Hockey League with the Predators’ affiliate in Milwaukee.

“Pontus has been playing really well through the course of the year. And we called him up. I thought he played really well for us. Again, we’re always juggling numbers,” said Laviolette.

“There’s been a lot of things that have happened to our lineup. So I thought he played a really strong game last night. Not only on goal, but just the game in general that he played, I thought it was a real strong game.”