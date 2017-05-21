Getty

Johansen expected to make full recovery after emergency surgery

By Cam TuckerMay 21, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT

With the Nashville Predators one win away from the Stanley Cup Final, the team’s general manager David Poile provided an update on Ryan Johansen.

On Sunday, the team confirmed Saturday’s report that Johansen, its No. 1 center, was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome.

From the Predators:

“On Thursday, May 25, Ryan Johansen was treated for an acute compartment syndrome of the left thigh. Rapid diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent complications. His symptoms developed shortly after the end of Game Four in Nashville, and as they progressed, he was diagnosed, transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and had surgery performed by head team physician Dr. Jed Kuhn within two hours of his diagnosis. As a result, he had no permanent injury to his muscle, nerves or blood vessels and we expect a full and complete recovery. The Predators would like to thank Vanderbilt Life Flight Paramedics, the VUMC Emergency Department, Operating Room Nurses, and Anesthesiologists for their expedient and excellent care.”

Despite missing centers Johansen and Mike Fisher because of injury, the Predators prevailed with a 3-1 road victory, pushing the Ducks to the brink of elimination. Pontus Aberg‘s first career Stanley Cup playoff goal counted as the winner.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette was forced to shake up his lines, putting Frederick Gaudreau into the lineup for his playoff debut. He played just under 12 minutes, while Nashville took over the lead in the third period on the Aberg goal.

Both players spent the majority of the season in the American Hockey League with the Predators’ affiliate in Milwaukee.

“Pontus has been playing really well through the course of the year. And we called him up. I thought he played really well for us. Again, we’re always juggling numbers,” said Laviolette.

“There’s been a lot of things that have happened to our lineup. So I thought he played a really strong game last night. Not only on goal, but just the game in general that he played, I thought it was a real strong game.”

No update on Penguins’ Wilson after hit to the head from Senators’ Wingels

By Cam TuckerMay 21, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan didn’t have an update on forward Scott Wilson, after he was seen heading to the dressing room before the end of Sunday’s game.

Wilson was on the receiving end of an elbow to the head from Ottawa forward Tommy Wingels.

Wilson turned to play the puck in the defensive end, before Wingels extended his right arm, making contact to Wilson’s head with his elbow.

There was no call on the play.

Wilson had one goal in Pittsburgh’s dominant 7-0 victory over the Senators in Game 5. The Penguins are now one victory away from a berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

Ducks injury woes: Eaves and Rakell will miss Game 6

By Cam TuckerMay 21, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

This isn’t good news for the Anaheim Ducks.

On Sunday, head coach Randy Carlyle said that forwards Patrick Eaves and Rickard Rakell did not travel with the team to Nashville and will not be available for Game 6 tomorrow.

The Ducks trail the Nashville Predators 3-2 in the Western Conference Final, following Saturday’s 3-1 loss at home.

Rakell, who has 13 points in 15 games this postseason, didn’t play Saturday, with the official announcement of his absence from the lineup because of a lower-body injury coming during the warm-up.

Eaves, who had instantly fit in with Anaheim’s lineup after he was acquired prior to the trade deadline, hasn’t played since Game 3 of the second round.

The news comes one day after Eaves skated — a promising sign at the time, with Carlyle saying yesterday the veteran right winger was one step closer to potentially returning to the lineup.

“It wasn’t a positive response from Eaves in skating yesterday,” said Carlyle on Sunday. “So we decided we’d leave him at home. And Rakell wasn’t ready to skate today. So both players are not available to us.”

Now, the biggest concern for the Ducks is whether John Gibson will be ready for Game 6.

The Ducks goalie left Saturday’s contest after the first period with a lower-body injury. He didn’t return, although he apparently stated to the coaching staff that he will be ready to play Monday.

He will be re-evaluated tomorrow, said Carlyle.

Phil Kessel came to the rescue after Nick Bonino’s truck broke down

By Cam TuckerMay 21, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT

Did that car break down? Need a lift? Who should you call?

Well, if you’re Nick Bonino, it’s apparently best to call teammate Phil Kessel.

According to numerous reports, the story goes that while driving to PPG Paints Arena for Game 5 against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, Bonino’s truck broke down. No worries. Kessel reportedly came to the rescue with a roadside assist, picking Bonino up and getting him to the arena on time.

“It was weird. All of a sudden the gas didn’t work and the power steering went out in the middle of the highway. I was able to get it to the side,” Bonino told reporters.

“Great teammate Phil Kessel came and picked me up. I owe a lot to Phil tonight for being here, a great guy.”

The camaraderie of the vaunted HBK Line from a year ago still runs strong.

Bonino had a pair of assists and Kessel had a goal and an assist, as the Penguins dismantled the Senators 7-0 to take a 3-2 series lead, pushing Pittsburgh within one victory of reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Guy Boucher explains why he kept changing goalies in Game 5

By Adam GretzMay 21, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — One of the stranger moments in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 7-0 win on Sunday afternoon came late in the first period when Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher took a page out of the Mike Keenan playbook and made multiple goalie changes within five minutes of clock time.

The first change came after Bryan Rust scored to give the Penguins a 3-0 lead with just under four minutes to play in the period, resulting in Boucher removing starter Craig Anderson and replacing him with backup Mike Condon.

After Condon played just a little more than one minute (and made a huge save on Josh Archibald), Boucher decided to go back to Anderson for the remainder of the period.

After the game, Boucher explained his thought process behind the decision. Basically, he was trying to slow down a game that was rapidly getting away from his team without having to use a timeout.

“You want to keep your timeout, you might need it later,” said Boucher. “I thought I was just trying to stall things without taking a timeout then just put him back in.”

Anderson would then give up a fourth goal after returning and was pulled for good at the start of the second period.

Boucher explained that he wanted Anderson to know he has confidence in him, but also did not want to have him play the rest of the game given where it was headed.

“He is my man, I have total confidence in him, and I want him to know that,” said Boucher. “I wanted him to go back out there. But when I saw where the game was going, well, he did not have to live that for the rest of the game.”

Anderson allowed four goals on 14 shots, while Condon allowed three goals on 22 shots.