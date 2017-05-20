Report: Ryan Johansen diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome

Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen was reportedly diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome, according to Jon Morosi of the NHL Network and Fox Sports.
Johansen suffered a thigh injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. On Friday, it was revealed he underwent emergency surgery and will miss the remainder of the playoffs.
Citing an unnamed source, Morosi reported on Saturday that Johansen was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome, adding the team has not confirmed that information.
More from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons:
Compartment syndrome is a painful condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels. This pressure can decrease blood flow, which prevents nourishment and oxygen from reaching nerve and muscle cells.
Compartment syndrome can be either acute or chronic.
Acute compartment syndrome is a medical emergency. It is usually caused by a severe injury. Without treatment, it can lead to permanent muscle damage.
“At some point Ryan sustained an injury, was able to make it through the game. And then upon further assessment, had to move on from there with the doctors,” said Predators coach Peter Laviolette.
The Predators and Ducks meet Saturday in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, which is tied 2-2.