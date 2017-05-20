Getty

Report: Ryan Johansen diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome

1 Comment
By Cam TuckerMay 20, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen was reportedly diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome, according to Jon Morosi of the NHL Network and Fox Sports.

Johansen suffered a thigh injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. On Friday, it was revealed he underwent emergency surgery and will miss the remainder of the playoffs.

Citing an unnamed source, Morosi reported on Saturday that Johansen was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome, adding the team has not confirmed that information.

More from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons:

Compartment syndrome is a painful condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels. This pressure can decrease blood flow, which prevents nourishment and oxygen from reaching nerve and muscle cells.

Compartment syndrome can be either acute or chronic.

Acute compartment syndrome is a medical emergency. It is usually caused by a severe injury. Without treatment, it can lead to permanent muscle damage.

“At some point Ryan sustained an injury, was able to make it through the game. And then upon further assessment, had to move on from there with the doctors,” said Predators coach Peter Laviolette.

The Predators and Ducks meet Saturday in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, which is tied 2-2.

Ducks’ Rickard Rakell will miss Game 5 with lower-body injury

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerMay 20, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks announced during warm-ups for Game 5 that Rickard Rakell will not play because of a lower-body injury.

With this series between the Ducks and Predators tied 2-2, that’s a significant loss for Anaheim.

In 15 playoff games this spring, Rakell has seven goals and 13 points, and was on a three-game point streak. He also had a career best 33 goals and 51 points during the regular season. That’s a key offensive weapon out of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Predators captain and center Mike Fisher was not on the ice for warm-ups, per multiple reports.

Nashville was already going to be without its top center Ryan Johansen for this game and the remainder of the playoffs.

“Well, I mean, that’s a factor, sure, that we’re without Ryan,” said Predators coach Peter Laviolette. “I think there’s no question about that. With regard to our players’ heads, they’ve been in the right place, I think, through the entire Playoffs and they remain in the right place.”

WATCH LIVE: Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerMay 20, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

What a turn of events in the Western Conference Final between the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators.

The Ducks won Game 4 in overtime on Thursday to even the series. The following day, it was revealed that Nashville’s top center and point producer in the playoffs, Ryan Johansen, had hip surgery and is done for the postseason. That’s a major blow to the Predators’ Stanley Cup playoff chances.

On Saturday, the Ducks and Predators clash in Game 5 at the Honda Center. The winner moves within one victory of reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks (Series tied 2-2)

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream live here)

Here are some links to check out for tonight’s game:

NHL fines Ryan Getzlaf for ‘inappropriate remark’ from Game 4

‘Nothing’s going to be easy’ for Predators — especially after the loss of Ryan Johansen

Ducks need to stay out of the box in crucial moments

What Mike Fisher’s injury could mean for Predators

Carlyle: Eaves skated Saturday, could be ‘one step closer to joining our lineup’

Getty
1 Comment
By Cam TuckerMay 20, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT

Plenty of focus has been placed on the sudden injury — and subsequent surgery — to Ryan Johansen, who will now miss the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Rightfully so, too.

He was Nashville’s leading point producer this postseason, playing a critical role as the middle man on the Predators’ top line and in the team’s first-ever trip to the Western Conference Final.

As stated plenty of times over by now, this is a huge loss for the Predators — especially now, when they’re two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final. With this series between the Ducks and Predators tied 2-2, Game 5 goes Saturday in Anaheim.

Related: WATCH LIVE: Predators at Ducks — Game 5

However, Ducks coach Randy Carlyle would like to point out that his team has been without Patrick Eaves and his offensive capabilities since Game 3 of the second round.

Anaheim acquired the 33-year-old right winger prior to the trade deadline and Eaves was an instant fit in the Ducks’ lineup. In 20 regular season games with the Ducks, he had 11 goals and 14 points. In seven playoff games, he had two goals and four points.

If you were expecting even an ounce of compassion from Carlyle toward the Predators after losing Johansen, well, it’s not happening.

“I think what happens is, when you lose players, it’s part of life in the playoffs,” said Carlyle on Saturday.

“We lost a pretty good player in Patrick Eaves. You guys seem to forget about that. He was one of our top goal scorers, maybe one of our best players since the trade deadline. Reignited our offense.

“So what we tried to do is you try to do it by committee. Because one player is not going to replace Patrick Eaves. And we know that. So it gives other people an opportunity to get some minutes maybe they wouldn’t normally get. And that’s the way you treat it.”

For the Predators, the question marks at center go beyond missing Johansen. Mike Fisher was hurt in Game 4 and Nashville’s coach Peter Laviolette didn’t want to discuss his status prior to puck drop Saturday. At this point, it’s not yet known if Fisher will play in Game 5.

As for Eaves and his status, Carlyle provided a promising update.

“He’s, actually, I think skating right now. So he’s testing it,” said Carlyle. “And obviously that’s a good sign when we have players on the ice. It means they’re one step closer to joining our lineup.”

Coyotes sign Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s brother Kevin to AHL deal

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienMay 20, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

Call it the Arizona Coyotes continuing their European movement, or maybe more precisely, trying to make sure that their most important European player doesn’t move.

Either way, it looks like the Coyotes signed Kevin Ekman-Larsson, younger brother of star defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, to an AHL deal.

This Swedish report by Johan Svensson and this tweet broke the news that the 22-year-old inked a deal with the wonderfully named Tuscon Roadrunners.

Later on, the team confirmed as much.

Five for Howling’s reaction includes at least some speculation that the signing might serve, in part, as incentive to keep “OEL” around.

One must at least ponder such a possibility considering Kevin Ekman-Larsson’s rather pedestrian stats. Then again, if “KEL” is more of a defensive-minded blueliner and puck-mover, his influence might not show up as well in counting stats.

Check out more on the Coyotes’ Euro movement here.