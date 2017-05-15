Nill thinks Niemi or Lehtonen could be ‘intriguing’ for some teams

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Jim Nill isn’t worried that he’s suddenly got three goalies under contract for a combined cap hit just north of $15 million.

The Dallas Stars’ general manager spoke to Yahoo Sports after locking up Ben Bishop for six years, and Nill doesn’t necessarily think he’ll have to buy out Antti Niemi ($4.5 million cap hit) or Kari Lehtonen ($5.9 million).

“I’ve got two goalies that only have one year left,” said Nill. “That’s intriguing for teams.”

And if no teams bite, will one be bought out?

“If necessary, yeah,” said Nill. “I’m not worried about that. We’re in a great cap position.”

It’s expected that Niemi will be the one to get bought out, if it gets to that. That would leave the Stars with over $12 million in cap space allocated to goalies next season.

