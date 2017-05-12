Stars give Bishop six-year contract worth almost $30 million

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Jim Nill better be right this time.

The Dallas Stars have signed goalie Ben Bishop to a six-year, $29.5 million contract.

Nill, the Stars’ general manager, traded for Bishop’s negotiating rights earlier this week, targeting the pending unrestricted free agent in the same way Carolina targeted Scott Darling.

“As I stated previously, Ben is an elite goaltender in this league and we’re thrilled to be adding him to our mix,” said Nill in a statement. “Ben’s commitment to what we are building in Dallas, and his passion for wanting to be a part of it, was evident during the negotiating process. We are excited to have him under contract for the next six seasons.”

Bishop, 30, split 2016-17 between the Lightning and Kings, finishing 18-15-5 with a .910 save percentage. His career NHL save percentage is .919.

Ben Bishop contract details: $7 M, $6.5 M, $5.5 M, $3.5 M, $3.5 M, $3.5 M; and NMC throughout, modified NTC last 3 years — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 12, 2017

Goaltending, of course, has been a major weakness for the Stars. Two years ago, Nill signed Antti Niemi to a three-year, $13.5 million contract, with the hope Niemi and Kari Lehtonen could form an effective tandem.

It didn’t work out, and now Niemi may be getting bought out.

If Niemi does get bought out and Lehtonen remains, the Stars will have over $12 million in cap space allocated to goalies next season.

Stars goalies over last three seasons

