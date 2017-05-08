Getty

Capitals crush Penguins to force Game 7

19 Comments
By Cam TuckerMay 8, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT

The Washington Capitals were 20 minutes away from elimination in Game 5 of their second-round series with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Two days later, the Capitals have forced a Game 7 against their rivals, on home ice back in Washington, too.

The Capitals’ disappointing playoff history has been a favorite narrative in this series, especially given the opponent, but now they have a chance to exorcise past memories with a comeback from a three-games-to-one deficit.

They were dominant against an otherwise listless Penguins team on Monday, leaving Pittsburgh with a 5-2 victory to even the series. Game 7 is scheduled for Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC sports app). Make sure to plan your schedules accordingly.

It’s bad when a team like the Penguins, even though they have been outshot by a large margin already in this series, can only manufacture nine shots — nine shots! — on Braden Holtby through 40 minutes of play.

T.J. Oshie opened the scoring with a power play blast in the first period, and Andre Burakovsky — he has come alive after slumping through a large portion of the playoffs prior to Saturday’s Game 5 — found room on the short-side against Marc-Andre Fleury to increase the lead. But the dagger came just 16 seconds into the third period, as Nicklas Backstrom put Washington up by three.

It was 5-0 for Washington a few minutes later.

Fleury, who had been rock solid through four games in this series and these playoffs in general, has now given up eight goals in his last four periods. Although, you can’t pin Pittsburgh’s offensive struggles on the goalie.

For the Penguins, there are a few concerns heading into the deciding contest. Generating more offense would be a start, although that’s difficult to do with a defense that is struggling, particularly without Kris Letang or Trevor Daley in the lineup.

There should also be concern for Sidney Crosby.

The Penguins captain took a stick to the face early in the first period, stayed in the game, and then later went crashing dangerously head-first into the boards. Despite struggling back to his skates, Crosby remained on the ice for that shift and remained in the game, which raised plenty of eyebrows, given his concussion history that includes just such an injury suffered exactly one week ago on a cross check to the head.

An anxious few minutes for the Capitals, too. Evgeny Kuznetsov was hurt on an open-ice collision a minute into the third period. He briefly went down the tunnel but soon re-appeared on the bench.

Penguins resolve put to the test as they try to avoid blowing 3-1 series lead

Leave a comment
By Adam GretzMay 8, 2017, 11:36 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — It’s always said that the fourth win in a playoff series is the hardest one to get.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are finding out right now just how hard it can be after missing yet another opportunity to close out the Washington Capitals on Monday night, dropping a 5-2 decision that was not anywhere near as close as the final score would indicate.

That drubbing at the hands of the Presidents’ Trophy winners came just two days after the Capitals erased a third-period deficit by scoring three third period goals to keep the series going.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan pointed out the obvious after Monday’s game by saying his team “was not good enough,” while promising his team will be “determined” for Game 7 on Wednesday night in Washington.

“This league is going to test your resilience,” said Sullivan.

“It is going to test your resolve. You have to find ways to re-energize. We can’t let this one affect us. It wasn’t the way we want to play. I think all of our guys understand that. We are certainly not going to dwell on it, I can promise you that. We’re gonna go back to work tomorrow, we are going to reset our mindset, and we are going to be a determined group for Game 7.”

They are going to need to be more than determined if they are going to finish the job and avoid blowing a 3-1 series lead. They are simply going to have to find a level they have not yet found against the Capitals.

The Capitals have carried the play for most of the series and only seem to be getting stronger the longer the series goes. Monday’s game was by far their most dominant performance of the playoffs as they completely suffocated the Penguins’ offensive attack, limiting them to just 18 shots on goals for the game.

The Penguins didn’t reach double-digits in shots until the third period.

Sullivan talked about his team’s inability to dictate the terms of the game.

“We didn’t dictate the terms out there like we’ve talked about. We have got to do a better job holding on to pucks, we have to spend time in the offensive zone, we need a cooperative effort, we have got to stay together. As a result we are not dictating the terms consistently enough out there. I think the shot clock is an indication of that,” he said.

“We did it at times but, it wasn’t consistent enough. It’s something we have been talking about the whole series. As I said to our players after the game, there is a reason it’s a seven game series, it is the first team to win four games. Nothing has changed. We still have to win a hockey game. Our challenge is a little more difficult, but I know this group is capable of it.”

Sullivan: Sidney Crosby wasn’t evaluated for a concussion after head-first crash

2 Comments
By Cam TuckerMay 8, 2017, 11:08 PM EDT

Sidney Crosby wasn’t evaluated for a concussion during Monday’s Game 6 between the Penguins and Capitals, despite a dangerous head-first crash into the end boards in the first period.

That is according to multiple reports quoting coach Mike Sullivan, after the Penguins were crushed 5-2 by the Capitals, which forces a seventh and deciding game in this second round series.

The Penguins captain and the face of the entire NHL has a history of concussions, including his most recent one suffered exactly one week ago when he was cross checked in the head during Game 3.

On Monday, Crosby took a stick to the face in the first few minutes of the opening period. He went to the bench and received repairs but stayed in the game. Later in the period, Crosby went crashing into the boards after he came into contact with the left pad of Braden Holtby while chasing a puck near the Washington net.

And yet, he remained on the ice to finish his shift and, despite slowly getting back to his skates, he stayed in the game — a development that raised plenty of criticism on social media for the league’s concussion protocol.

Although, there seems to be somewhat conflicting messages between Sullivan and Crosby.

Video: Sidney Crosby crashes head-first into the boards

10 Comments
By Cam TuckerMay 8, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT

One week after suffering a concussion on a cross check to the face, Sidney Crosby went crashing head first into the end boards late in the opening period of Game 6.

The incident occurred as Crosby was chasing down a loose puck near the Capitals net. He came into contact with Braden Holtby‘s left pad, causing Crosby to crash heavily into the boards with two other players.

He was very slow getting back up, but he did stay on the ice for the remainder of the shift.

Prior to that, Crosby took an inadvertent stick to the face behind the net and was slow off the ice. He did get repairs at the bench and remained in the game.

Crosby suffered his latest concussion early in Game 3 of this series. He missed Game 4 entirely, but returned for Game 5 after coach Mike Sullivan announced his star player had passed the baseline concussion test.

Per PHT’s Adam Gretz, Crosby has come back out for the second period.

Report: John Tavares underwent hand surgery after regular season

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerMay 8, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

John Tavares‘ regular season came to an abrupt conclusion at the end of March due to a lower-body injury.

It appears the Islanders star forward and captain was also dealing with a hand injury that was finally operated on last month, according to a report from Arthur Staple of Newsday.

From Long Island Newsday:

The Islanders captain had the surgery a week after the season ended to fix an issue that lingered through much of the season, the sources confirmed. His hand is still in a cast, which is scheduled to be off next week, giving Tavares ample time to go through his rigorous offseason training without missing any time, the sources said. He has already had one follow-up visit and his hand is recovering on schedule, according to the sources.

The latter portion of that report at least sounds promising for the beginning of next season, although Tavares’ future with the Islanders will likely continue under the microscope.

Now 26 years old, Tavares is about to enter the final year of his current six-year, $33 million deal that comes with a $5.5 million cap hit, but reports have suggested that he will be in line for a significant raise — and term — with a potential new deal. He will be eligible to sign a new deal with the Islanders on July 1. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

He had 28 goals and 66 points in 77 games with the Islanders this season. He has reiterated in the recent past that he wants to get a deal done with the Islanders.