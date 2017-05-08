Video: Sidney Crosby crashes head-first into the boards

One week after suffering a concussion on a cross check to the face, Sidney Crosby went crashing head first into the end boards late in the opening period of Game 6.

The incident occurred as Crosby was chasing down a loose puck near the Capitals net. He came into contact with Braden Holtby‘s left pad, causing Crosby to crash heavily into the boards with two other players.

He was very slow getting back up, but he did stay on the ice for the remainder of the shift.

Prior to that, Crosby took an inadvertent stick to the face behind the net and was slow off the ice. He did get repairs at the bench and remained in the game.

Crosby suffered his latest concussion early in Game 3 of this series. He missed Game 4 entirely, but returned for Game 5 after coach Mike Sullivan announced his star player had passed the baseline concussion test.

Per PHT’s Adam Gretz, Crosby has come back out for the second period.