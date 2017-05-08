Video: Sidney Crosby crashes head-first into the boards

One week after suffering a concussion on a cross check to the face, Sidney Crosby went crashing head first into the end boards late in the opening period of Game 6.
The incident occurred as Crosby was chasing down a loose puck near the Capitals net. He came into contact with Braden Holtby‘s left pad, causing Crosby to crash heavily into the boards with two other players.
He was very slow getting back up, but he did stay on the ice for the remainder of the shift.
Prior to that, Crosby took an inadvertent stick to the face behind the net and was slow off the ice. He did get repairs at the bench and remained in the game.
Crosby suffered his latest concussion early in Game 3 of this series. He missed Game 4 entirely, but returned for Game 5 after coach Mike Sullivan announced his star player had passed the baseline concussion test.
Per PHT’s Adam Gretz, Crosby has come back out for the second period.
John Tavares‘ regular season came to an abrupt conclusion at the end of March due to a lower-body injury.
It appears the Islanders star forward and captain was also dealing with a hand injury that was finally operated on last month, according to a report from Arthur Staple of Newsday.
From Long Island Newsday:
The Islanders captain had the surgery a week after the season ended to fix an issue that lingered through much of the season, the sources confirmed. His hand is still in a cast, which is scheduled to be off next week, giving Tavares ample time to go through his rigorous offseason training without missing any time, the sources said. He has already had one follow-up visit and his hand is recovering on schedule, according to the sources.
The latter portion of that report at least sounds promising for the beginning of next season, although Tavares’ future with the Islanders will likely continue under the microscope.
Now 26 years old, Tavares is about to enter the final year of his current six-year, $33 million deal that comes with a $5.5 million cap hit, but reports have suggested that he will be in line for a significant raise — and term — with a potential new deal. He will be eligible to sign a new deal with the Islanders on July 1. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2017-2018 season.
He had 28 goals and 66 points in 77 games with the Islanders this season. He has reiterated in the recent past that he wants to get a deal done with the Islanders.
The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that the team’s former president and owner John David Molson has passed away at the age of 88.
The Habs won five Stanley Cup titles during Molson’s tenure as president, from 1964 to 1972.
He had previously joined Molson Breweries Limited in 1949, before eventually being named vice-president of the company in 1964.
The Washington Capitals will look to force a Game 7 against the Penguins in this second-round series when the two bitter rivals meet Monday in Game 6 from Pittsburgh.
The Penguins hold a 3-2 series lead, but are coming off a 4-2 loss Saturday in Washington, as the Capitals managed to stay alive.
Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
After a shaky start to the 2017 World Hockey Championship, the Americans have found their stride.
Team USA scored its second straight victory on Monday, beating Sweden 4-3 in an entertaining affair. Calgary star Johnny Gaudreau scored twice for the Americans while Detroit’s Jimmy Howard was terrific in goal, making 39 saves.
Playing on a line with Jack Eichel and Anders Lee, Gaudreau has been solid this tournament and now has four points through three games. He and the U.S. offense have really put things together since a 2-1 loss to Germany in the opener — the Americans have scored 11 goals over their last two contests.
J.T. Compher notched the game-winner today, while Clayton Keller — who notched a hat trick in a 7-2 win over Denmark on Sunday — found the back of the net yet again.
The Swedes were led by Elias Lindholm, who scored twice, while Bolts blueliner Victor Hedman added a single. This marked Sweden’s second loss of the tourney, having lost 2-1 to Russia in the opener.
