Like hockey fans, Lucic doesn’t know what goalie interference is anymore

You know how they say that comedy is “tragedy plus time?” Milan Lucic probably needs a little more time to back up his words about goalie interference calls being a “joke.”
Right now he’s just really, really mad, a scary sight for anyone who notes the power and strength Lucic boasts, especially when on a mission.
The Anaheim Ducks sent Game 5 to overtime (and eventually won the contest to take a 3-2 series lead) after Rickard Rakell scored a very controversial 3-3 goal, which more than a few people believed involved goalie interference. Take a look at it, noting Ryan Kesler‘s involvement in particular:
Lucic provided some of the angriest comments in response to that goal, as TSN’s Frank Seravalli notes.
“I don’t even know what goalie interference is anymore. It’s a joke,” Lucic said. “If someone knows what goalie interference is anymore, please call me and tell me.”
The parallels between the controversies regarding what the NFL defines as a catch (or not) and the goalie interference confusion keep getting stronger. Some might say that the NHL’s headaches are even more profound.
Especially because, you know, angry Lucic.
Are you trembling even if you weren’t at fault? *nervous laugh*
During his post-game comments, Todd McLellan also said that he doesn’t know what goalie interference is anymore.
Plenty of observers were unhappy with that verdict. Occasional NBC analyst Ray Ferraro’s tweet was especially amusing.
“All gummed up.” That’s both a fitting and funny way to put it. Maybe Lucic will be able to laugh about this stuff with some time.
More: Bruce Boudreau spoke for the people on goalie interference too.
A true test of a playoff team – young or old – is how you respond to seemingly crushing defeats. We’ll get an idea of how the Edmonton Oilers respond to adversity after the sort of loss that is just downright bewildering.
With barely more than three minutes remaining in regulation, the Oilers held a 3-0 lead against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5.
Three wacky goals – the last coming in the final 15 seconds amid plenty of controversy – pushed the game to overtime. After a full overtime period, Ryan Getzlaf sent a nice pass to Corey Perry, who scored what looked like a “video game goal” to win the game 4-3 in double OT, giving the Ducks a 3-2 series lead.
The Oilers have to gather themselves after seeing their 2-0 series lead evaporate, and again, the goal that sent to game to overtime could very well have been considered goalie interference.
Interestingly, Oilers fans have experienced a similar loss, even if the players they are cheering for have not.
Along with dealing with the shock, the Oilers may need to shake off some fatigue. Adam Larsson almost played 45 minutes (44:58), a new high for the 2016-17 campaign. While most of the Edmonton players who were banged up in Game 5 came back, you have to wonder how close they’ll be to 100 percent.
Naturally, the Ducks have some players who had to push it too, with Getzlaf dominating and Ryan Kesler playing difficult minutes.
Fair or not, the Ducks have the Oilers on the ropes. Game 6 airs on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App. (Click here for the livestream link.)
There aren’t many fights in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, especially as full-time enforcers are on the verge of going extinct.
Most of them “mean something” nowadays, or at least happen in especially wild games. It’s also a big risk to make the decision to drop the gloves, as an opponent can lure you in to get their team a big power play.
The bout between Zack Kassian of the Edmonton Oilers and Nick Ritchie of the Anaheim Ducks didn’t really make a big impact from a narrative standpoint, but there was plenty of hate involved. Check it out if you need something to distract you from the nerves of overtime.
The most normal thing about the Anaheim Ducks’ almost unthinkable drive to overtime in Game 5 was that Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry were heavily involved.
(Cam Fowler was great, too.)
The Edmonton Oilers generated a 3-0 lead through the first two periods of the contest, and for most of the night, it seemed like that would be enough.
Getzlaf scored 16:44 into the third period, then Cam Fowler scored 17:19 in. The wildest was the last, as Rickard Rakell got the birthday gift of a tying goal with just 15 seconds left.
That Rakell goal also survived goalie interference, a bonus birthday gift:
The Ducks had their net empty the entire time.
Watch that unlikely rally in condensed form in that convenient video above.
Things didn’t go too well for the Edmonton Oilers in the first period, but they remained tied with the Anaheim Ducks at 0-0.
The middle frame’s been a very different story.
Just 15 seconds in Leon Draisaitl continued to feast on the Ducks, scoring the 1-0 goal while Edmonton was already feeling great about some key defensemen at least being healthy enough to play through pain.
(The playoffs can make it tough to know when to say “hurt” vs. “injured.”)
The highlight of the Oilers’ first two goals came from captain/wunderkind Connor McDavid, who made the Ducks pay for a lack of discipline with a righteous “bunt” of a goal. Watch that impressive display of hand-eye-coordination in GIF form below and in the video above this post’s headline.
Moments before this post was going up, Edmonton made it 3-0. Could be trouble for Anaheim.