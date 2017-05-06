Perry caps shocking Ducks rally with OT-winner, Oilers go down 3-2

A true test of a playoff team – young or old – is how you respond to seemingly crushing defeats. We’ll get an idea of how the Edmonton Oilers respond to adversity after the sort of loss that is just downright bewildering.

With barely more than three minutes remaining in regulation, the Oilers held a 3-0 lead against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5.

Three wacky goals – the last coming in the final 15 seconds amid plenty of controversy – pushed the game to overtime. After a full overtime period, Ryan Getzlaf sent a nice pass to Corey Perry, who scored what looked like a “video game goal” to win the game 4-3 in double OT, giving the Ducks a 3-2 series lead.

The Oilers have to gather themselves after seeing their 2-0 series lead evaporate, and again, the goal that sent to game to overtime could very well have been considered goalie interference.

Interestingly, Oilers fans have experienced a similar loss, even if the players they are cheering for have not.

Box Score from only other game in #StanleyCup Playoffs history that saw 3-goal rally in last 4:00 of reg to force OT https://t.co/6LjrV10F8X pic.twitter.com/FSB04phmzk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 6, 2017

Along with dealing with the shock, the Oilers may need to shake off some fatigue. Adam Larsson almost played 45 minutes (44:58), a new high for the 2016-17 campaign. While most of the Edmonton players who were banged up in Game 5 came back, you have to wonder how close they’ll be to 100 percent.

Naturally, the Ducks have some players who had to push it too, with Getzlaf dominating and Ryan Kesler playing difficult minutes.

Final #ducks #oilers game sheet. Kesler had more ice time than any Anaheim D. Larsson 2 seconds shy of 45 mins pic.twitter.com/6wKy6fksmK — Michael Russo (@Russostrib) May 6, 2017

Fair or not, the Ducks have the Oilers on the ropes. Game 6 airs on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App. (Click here for the livestream link.)