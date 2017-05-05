Crosby practices with Penguins, wearing a regular jersey

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sidney Crosby hit the ice for practice with the Pittsburgh Penguins this morning, and he did it wearing a regular jersey, as opposed to the non-contact type that injured players typically don.

Crosby, who was diagnosed with a concussion after being forced to leave Monday’s Game 3 against the Washington Capitals, skated yesterday by himself in full gear at the Penguins’ practice facility.

Via Ryan Recker of WTAE-TV, here’s video of Crosby this morning:

Sidney Crosby on the ice with his teammates at #Pens practice in Cranberry. He is wearing a regular black practice jersey. pic.twitter.com/PID5flHY69 — Ryan Recker (@RyanRecker) May 5, 2017

Conor Sheary (concussion) is also practicing today.

Crosby and Sheary did not dress for Game 4 on Wednesday.

Game 5 goes tomorrow in Washington. The Penguins lead the Capitals, 3-1.