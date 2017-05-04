Getty

Crosby skates at Penguins practice facility

By Jason BroughMay 4, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT

Mike Sullivan wouldn’t provide much of an update, but the news that Sidney Crosby skated this morning can only be seen as promising for the Penguins and their fans.

“He’s in the process of rehabbing,” Sullivan said, per Bill West of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We’ll just leave it at that.”

The Penguins have an off day today after last night’s big win over the Capitals. But Crosby, who’s been diagnosed with a concussion, skated in full gear at the team’s practice facility.

According to TSN’s Mark Masters, the Penguins put up black drapes to keep reporters from taking any video of Crosby’s skate.

Game 5 of the Caps-Pens series goes Saturday in Washington. It seems unlikely that Crosby would return then. But if the series goes to Game 6 (Monday) or 7 (Wednesday), there could be quite the decision to make.

The Pens lead the Caps, 3-1.

Three Capitals stats that explain their predicament

By Jason BroughMay 4, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

The Washington Capitals are on the brink of another painful playoff exit. Here are three stats that help explain why:

.867Braden Holtby‘s save percentage in four games against the Penguins. No, it doesn’t help when his own teammates score on him, but Holtby has been badly outplayed by Pittsburgh’s Marc-Andre Fleury, who owns a .937 save percentage in the series. Holtby also had his struggles in the first round against Toronto, but he bounced back with two solid starts to finish off the Leafs. If the Caps are going to make a comeback against Pittsburgh, he’ll need to do the same.

15 — Times shorthanded in the series. The Penguins have only scored twice on the power play, but one of them was Justin Schultz‘s game-winner on Wednesday. Running around and taking too many penalties also gets a team out of its rhythm, as evidenced by last night’s first period when the Caps took two minors and looked totally out of sorts.

0 — Points for Andre Burakovsky against the Pens. Ditto for Tom Wilson. And Lars Eller has just one assist. Scoring depth was supposed to be Washington’s most improved area. Instead, it’s a major problem, just like it was last year. For all the heat Alex Ovechkin is bound to take if the Caps blow it again, a number of his teammates aren’t pulling their weight.

Pyatt and Wideman draw back in for Sens, Ryan good to go

By Mike HalfordMay 4, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT

Ottawa head coach Guy Boucher has confirmed a pair of changes for tonight’s Game 4 against the Rangers at MSG.

Defenseman Chris Wideman will make his series debut, having been a healthy scratch since the penultimate game of the Boston series, while forward Tom Pyatt will dress for the first time in five games. Pyatt missed time against Boston with a lower-body injury but, since recovering, has sat as a healthy scratch.

Bobby Ryan, who was hurt after getting hit with a shot in the knee, has been declared healthy and will dress as well.

As for who comes out of the lineup? Wideman will be a direct swap for fellow blueliner Fredrik Claesson. Pyatt’s return to the lineup could be a little more complicated.

Forward Zack Smith, who left Tuesday’s Game 3 loss following a hit from New York’s Tanner Glass, is questionable. If Smith can’t go, Pyatt would be the replacement. If Smith is available, it’s possible Tommy Wingels or Ryan Dzingel could come out.

Getting Pyatt back should provide a boost, something Ottawa needs following a disappointing effort last time out. Boucher said the Rangers “just wanted it more than us” in the 4-1 victory, the Blueshirts’ first of the series.

Pyatt was a steady contributor for the Sens this year, scoring nine goals and 23 points while appearing in all 82 contests. He averaged over 15 minutes per night and was a vital part of the club’s penalty kill, leading all forwards in blocked shots.

Brendan Smith, a pending UFA, showing well in playoffs

By Jason BroughMay 4, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT

Brendan Smith could really cash in this summer.

A pending unrestricted free agent, the 28-year-old defenseman has shown well since being traded from the Red Wings to the Rangers at the deadline.

Smith is plus-8 in nine playoff games. Among Rangers d-men, only Ryan McDonagh and Dan Girardi have been on the ice more.

“I love his game. He’s so hard to play against,” said teammate Tanner Glass, per the Daily News. “I remember the same thing when we was playing in Detroit. He was always one of those guys that when you go to the net you’ve got to be aware of when he’s out there.”

It is not a bumper crop of free-agent defensemen this summer. Kevin Shattenkirk will be the top dog, while the second tier includes under-30s like Smith, Karl Alzner and Michael Stone.

Smith told the Daily News he could see himself signing in New York.

But the Rangers may not have the flexibility to keep him — especially if they pursue Shattenkirk, as many expect them to do.

Avs president gives Sakic vote of confidence

By Mike HalfordMay 4, 2017, 10:52 AM EDT

To hear Colorado team president Josh Kroenke explain it, the worst season in franchise history hasn’t put GM Joe Sakic on the hot seat.

“Joe’s leash hasn’t changed at all,” Kroenke told the Denver Post, when asked if Sakic’s leash had shortened. “Nobody wants to get the Avalanche back to where they were, where we all expect them to be, more than Joe Sakic. We’re going to continue to give him every resource at his disposal and I’m going to help him in any ways he sees that I can.”

Sakic was heavily scrutinized last season, one in which the Avs won just 22 games and finished with a shockingly low 48 points. His roster construction came into question — especially the team’s defense — and his lack of significant movement at the trade deadline confounded some.

Of course, Sakic was dealt a tough hand.

Patrick Roy’s surprise resignation as head coach in August put Sakic and new bench boss Jared Bednar in an extremely tough spot. Losing Erik Johnson and Semyon Varlamov to long-term injuries was a blow as well. These are just a few of the things Kroenke mentioned in suggesting Sakic “deserves a little bit of leeway” for how the season went.

Interestingly, Kroenke also defended Sakic’s decision not to more one of the club’s “core” guys during the season: Johnson, Varlamov, Nathan MacKinnon, Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog or Tyson Barrie. When the wheels started to come off in late November, the GM quickly ruled out moving MacKinnon (or prized draftees Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost).

As things worsened, Sakic was insistent he wouldn’t make a move for the sake of making a move.

Kroenke was in lockstep.

“Joe and I had lots of dialogue leading up to the deadline and my only message to him was, ‘Do what you think is right for the longterm, we don’t need to do something just to do something,” he said. “If someone thinks we’re in the fire-sale mode based on our record and you don’t think the return is adequate for the player, then don’t hesitate to just sit.”

Publicly, Kroenke’s messages reflect that he and Sakic are of the same mind when it comes to righting the ship, and that Sakic’s job is safe. Sakic, meanwhile, has already confirmed Bednar will be back for a second year on the job.

Now, the focus turns to the players. How many of them will be back?

 