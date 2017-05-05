Getty

Caps take page out of Penguins playbook with Ovechkin on third line

The Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup with their best goal-scoring winger on the third line.

Maybe it’ll work for the Washington Capitals.

“Just try to get three lines going,” captain Alex Ovechkin told reporters today after practicing on the third line with Lars Eller and Tom Wilson.

Three lines have most certainly not been going for the Caps of late. Their third line of Eller, Wilson and Andre Burakovsky has gone completely dry offensively, one of the main reasons Washington finds itself on the brink of elimination.

The Penguins lead the Capitals, 3-1. Game 5 goes tomorrow at Verizon Center.

The Penguins, of course, rolled through the 2016 postseason with Sidney Crosby on the first line, Evgeni Malkin on the second, and Phil Kessel on the third (alongside Nick Bonino and Carl Hagelin, comprising the HBK Line.)

“It’s pick your poison,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan liked to say of his three-line attack.

Whether that’s exactly what Caps coach Barry Trotz was thinking before he put Ovechkin on the third line is hard to say. Trotz called out his “top guys” after Wednesday’s Game 4 loss, and Ovechkin admitted himself that he didn’t play well enough.

“Obviously, I didn’t play my game at all tonight so I think, me personally, I have to play much better,” he said.

At practice today, Burakovsky took Ovechkin’s regular spot on the top line with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, while the second line of Marcus Johansson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Justin Williams remained intact.

With Eaves and Kase hurt, Ducks recall Kerdiles

Injuries have hit Anaheim up front, so they’ve made a call to the minors.

On Friday, the club announced that Nic Kerdiles has been brought up from AHL San Diego. The move comes after Patrick Eaves missed Game 4 of the Edmonton series with a lower-body injury, and with Eaves’ replacement — rookie Ondrej Kase — playing just 2:03 before a Milan Lucic crosscheck ended his night.

Kerdiles, 23, was Anaheim’s second-round pick (36th overall) at the 2012 draft, and made his NHL debut earlier this season. He’s coming off a stellar opening Calder Cup playoff round performance, scoring six points in five games as the Gulls dispatched of Ontario.

Neither Eaves nor Kase participated in today’s morning skate, putting their availability in question for tonight. Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle could either go with Kerdiles at forward, or re-insert tough guy Jared Boll up front.

Boll has appeared in one game this postseason — Anaheim’s 2-1 loss to Edmonton in Game 2, in which he played just over four minutes.

 

Crosby won’t rule out playing Game 5

After returning to practice on Friday and participating in full contact drills, Sidney Crosby looked like a guy ready to resume playing.

Then, he talked like one.

Despite suffering a concussion in Game 3 of Pittsburgh’s series against Washington and sitting out Game 4, Crosby wouldn’t rule out returning for Saturday’s potential series clincher.

“I feel good. You know, right now just kind of following what I’m told to do,” Crosby said of his recovery and plans for Game 5, per TSN. “We’ll see. I don’t want to rule it out. It’s not really up to me.”

Pens head coach Mike Sullivan was, not surprisingly, very non-committal about Crosby’ availability. He said the team would wait to see how the captain responds to today’s practice, noting that Crosby’s day-to-day status “hasn’t changed at all.”

Further to his health, Crosby said there was no knee or other lower-body injury on the controversial play that concussed him. There was some concern when he twisted awkwardly while falling after Alex Ovechkin‘s slash, then got knocked to the ice by Matt Niskanen‘s crosscheck.

No. 87 then addressed the incidents that led to his concussion.

He called the Ovechkin slash “a pretty common play” but stopped sort of classifying Niskanen’s in a similar fashion.

“It’s hard to say,” Crosby said. “I’m not going to sit here and guess, but it’s not one that happens often.”

In other Penguins news, fellow forward Conor Sheary — also currently sidelined with a concussion — made his return to practice today, and also took full contact. Like Crosby, Sheary wasn’t ruling out a return for Game 5.

“Mentally, I just have to be prepared to play if I get that call,” he told the Tribune-Review.

Karlsson will play Game 5, but the Rangers are wearing him down

Hours after holding Erik Karlsson out of the third period of last night’s Game 4 loss to the Rangers, Sens head coach Guy Boucher confirmed Karlsson would play in Saturday’s pivotal Game 5.

Karlsson, who suffered an apparent leg injury on Thursday, skated just 14:52 before being shut down — well off the 28:45 he averaged through Ottawa’s first nine playoff games.

Yes, it was Boucher who made the call to sit Karlsson down for the final frame.

But the Rangers can take credit for forcing the coach’s hand.

New York was incredibly physical with the talented rearguard last night, laying the body whenever possible and trying to engage him physically during post-whistle scrums. J.T. Miller was at the forefront of these battles, though Chris Kreider and Mats Zuccarello got in there as well.

It was the execution of Alain Vigneault’s gameplan.

The veteran bench boss clearly saw the need for his team to ratchet up the physicality. That’s why Tanner Glass drew into the lineup for Game 4, and that’s why Glass started on a line with Derek Stepan and Rick Nash.

To hear Glass explain it, that was a snippet of A.V.’s larger message.

“I think the message is pretty clear. He wants me to be physical,” Glass said, per the Hartford Courant. “A big thing in Game 3 was our urgency and we wanted to come out and match that.”

As for putting bodies on Karlsson, it seems the Rangers are employing the wear-him-down philosophy. It’s made easier by the fact that there are plenty of opportunities to hit the Swedish rearguard, given he plays nearly half the game.

“Playoffs is a war of attrition,” Glass explained. “Every bump counts. It’s like making deposits in the bank. You make enough one day, you’re going to be happy what’s in there.”

Crosby practices with Penguins, wearing a regular jersey

Sidney Crosby hit the ice for practice with the Pittsburgh Penguins this morning, and he did it wearing a regular jersey, as opposed to the non-contact type that injured players typically don.

Crosby, who was diagnosed with a concussion after being forced to leave Monday’s Game 3 against the Washington Capitals, skated yesterday by himself in full gear at the Penguins’ practice facility.

Via Ryan Recker of WTAE-TV, here’s video of Crosby this morning:

Conor Sheary (concussion) is also practicing today.

Crosby and Sheary did not dress for Game 4 on Wednesday.

Game 5 goes tomorrow in Washington. The Penguins lead the Capitals, 3-1.