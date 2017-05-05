Ovechkin practices on third line

The Washington Capitals hit the ice for practice this morning, and Alex Ovechkin was on the third line.
Ovechkin, who normally plays with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie on the Caps’ top line, was instead skating with Lars Eller and Tom Wilson.
Andre Burakovsky, who’s gone pointless in the series, replaced Ovechkin on the top line.
The second line of Marcus Johansson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Justin Williams remained intact.
The changes came after Ovechkin admitted he did not play well in the Game 4 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He only registered two shots and was called for two minor penalties.
“Obviously, I didn’t play my game at all tonight so I think, me personally, I have to play much better,” he said.
His coach agreed.
“Our top guys didn’t step up tonight,” said Barry Trotz. “Which was unfortunate. Our top players need to play like top players. They didn’t.”
The Capitals trail the Penguins, 3-1.
Game 5 goes tomorrow at Verizon Center.
Read more: Three Capitals stats that explain their predicament
Sidney Crosby hit the ice for practice with the Pittsburgh Penguins this morning, and he did it wearing a regular jersey, as opposed to the non-contact type that injured players typically don.
Crosby, who was diagnosed with a concussion after being forced to leave Monday’s Game 3 against the Washington Capitals, skated yesterday by himself in full gear at the Penguins’ practice facility.
Via Ryan Recker of WTAE-TV, here’s video of Crosby this morning:
Conor Sheary (concussion) is also practicing today.
Crosby and Sheary did not dress for Game 4 on Wednesday.
Game 5 goes tomorrow in Washington. The Penguins lead the Capitals, 3-1.
BOSTON (AP) A former NHL player who was on two Stanley Cup championship teams has been sentenced to probation for his role in the illegal sale of prescription painkillers.
Kevin Stevens was sentenced Thursday in U.S District Court in Boston to three years’ probation and fined $10,000. He pleaded guilty in December.
The 52-year-old Massachusetts native was arrested in 2015 after a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of 175 pills. Prosecutors say he would supply the pills for another man to sell.
Stevens apologized in court Thursday. His lawyer said he was prescribed oxycodone after a serious on-ice injury in 1993 from which he has still not recovered.
Stevens was on the Pittsburgh Penguins 1991 and 1992 Stanley Cup-winning teams. He also played for the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings.
The Golden Knights may be building a Russian connection.
Just hours after surprising the hockey world by landing prized Russian sniper Vadim Shipachyov — a two-year, $9 million deal signed Thursday night — Vegas is now reportedly in the running for Shipachyov’s longtime KHL running mate, Evgeny Dadonov.
Per Sports-Express’ Igor Eronko and Russian news outlet Championat, the Golden Knights are believed to be after the 28-year-old Dadonov, who was drafted by Florida in 2007 and appeared in 55 games for the organization over a five-year span.
After leaving North America, Dadonov caught on with Donbass HC before landing with powerhouse SKA Saint Petersburg. There, he and Shipachyov have become one of the Russian circuit’s most lethal tandems. The two combined for 56 goals and 146 points in just over 50 games played this season.
Internationally, Shipachyov and Dadonov have been outstanding. The pair ran roughshod at the 2016 World Hockey Championship, finishing first and third in the tournament in scoring (with 19 and 13 points, respectively). The third member of their dominant line, Chicago’s Artemi Panarin, finished the tourney with 15 points.
If Vegas is able to pull off this signing, it would be a fairly big coup. Shipachyov and Dadonov are considered to be two of the most talented players outside the NHL and, as we’ve seen recently, elite offensive veterans have fared well coming over from the KHL. Panarin has been a star for the Blackhawks, while Alex Radulov enjoyed a terrific campaign in Montreal.
We’ve got two games on the NHL schedule tonight.
The Blues will look to extend their series against the Predators, while Edmonton and Anaheim look to jump ahead in their series.
Here’s what you need to know:
Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues (Preds lead 3-1)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN
Watch the highlights from Nashville’s win in Game 4
Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks (series tied 2-2)
Time: 10: 30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN
Watch the highlights from Anaheim’s OT win in Game 4