Ryan Getzlaf dominates in Ducks OT win over Oilers

May 4, 2017, 1:22 AM EDT

The Connor McDavid Show suddenly gave way to the Ryan Getzlaf Show in Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks.

After McDavid and the Oilers skated the visitors into the ice in the opening period, gaining a two-goal lead and firing up the home crowd, the 31-year-old Getzlaf was the catalyst for a dominant second period from the Ducks, who outshot Edmonton 21-5 in that span and took the lead.

They have also come back to tie the series 2-2 with a 4-3 overtime victory on Wednesday. Getzlaf wasn’t the overtime hero. That title belonged to Jakob Silfverberg.

But Getzlaf had the primary assist on the winner, setting up a wide open Silfverberg — how was he so wide open? — for a slap shot blast 45 seconds into the overtime. That capped off a four-point night — two goals and two assists — for Getzlaf, who was sensational.

Sure, there was controversy.

Getzlaf’s first goal of the night was challenged by Oilers coach Todd McLellan because of Corey Perry‘s, um, presence right in front of Cam Talbot. But officials determined after a rather lengthy review that there was no goaltender interference, resulting in the goal.

That first Anaheim goal also resulted in Oilers forward Jordan Eberle getting pushed down through the lineup. He was, per multiple accounts, demoted to the fourth line following that shift.

This underlines an increasingly important issue for the Oilers, as this series shifts back to Anaheim for Game 5:

As pointed out by David Amber of Sportsnet, Eberle and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have yet to score a goal in these playoffs. Eberle has just two assists and Nugent-Hopkins has three assists, which is underwhelming to say the least, especially for two players pulling in $6 million per year.

McLellan has already singled out Eberle for his lack of production in these playoffs, and kept the 26-year-old forward to 11:39 of ice time in Game 4.

More production from those two forwards, one would think, would also help alleviate the pressure on Connor McDavid and give the Ducks more to worry about beyond Edmonton’s star.

Game 5 goes Friday in Anaheim.

Cam Talbot: ‘Maybe I need to start’ flopping and diving to get a goalie interference call

May 4, 2017, 2:07 AM EDT

Cam Talbot had some harsh words following Edmonton’s overtime loss to Anaheim, specifically about the Ducks’ first goal, which was reviewed for possible goalie interference.

The Oilers goalie had Corey Perry right in front of him and there appeared to be contact between the two on Ryan Getzlaf‘s goal, but officials deemed after a challenge and video review that there was no interference, allowing the goal to stand.

That started the Ducks’ comeback. They eventually defeated the Oilers 4-3 in OT to even the series 2-2 as it shifts back to Anaheim.

“I don’t know what else to say on that one,” Talbot told reporters.

“I mean, I try to play with integrity and not flop and dive. I don’t get the call. Maybe I need to start doing that to get the call. I don’t know what else to do on that one. He clearly hits my blocker and my pad and no way I can make that save.”

Talbot made 35 saves in the loss.

How the Penguins held on to steal Game 4 against the Capitals

May 3, 2017, 11:47 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — It was never going to be easy for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

Going up against the best team in the NHL without their best player (Sidney Crosby), their best defenseman (Kris Letang) and another 20-goal scorer (Conor Sheary), it was going to take some sort of a Herculean effort to get a win.

They received a couple of them — and some help from the Washington Capitals — to scratch out a 3-2 win to take a 3-1 series lead.

“We’ve been doing it all year,” said Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist, when asked about overcoming the loss of Crosby. “Obviously Sid is a big loss for us and we wanted to get that win for him. We all played really hard. We didn’t play our best game, but we found a way to win and that is all that matters.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan called it a “gritty, gutsy, scrappy game.”

That description would be kind of an understatement. It was another night where the Penguins were badly outshot, outchanced, lost the territorial game and pretty much had to hold on to scratch out a win by any means necessary. In other words, the same thing they have been doing all postseason.

Here is how they did it again on Wednesday.

Marc-Andre Fleury was spectacular — Again

This is pretty much where it all begins and ends for the Penguins right now.

This postseason has been something of a redemption tour for Fleury to this point, perhaps getting one last opportunity with the Penguins before some big decisions have to be made this summer. The team in front of him has not always played well this postseason and has looked nothing like the one that cruised through the playoffs a year ago on its way to a Stanley Cup. In Game 4 the Penguins were outshot by a 38-19 margin and spent most of the last 40 minutes pinned deep in their own defensive zone, unable to do anything other than desperately block shots and chip the puck off the glass while the Capitals came at them in waves.

That scene has played out multiple times over the past three weeks.

If Fleury brings anything less than his A-game in those situations the Penguins are not winners of six of their first eight playoff games.

The Capitals’ top players ‘didn’t step up’

On a night where the Penguins were without several of their top players, the Capitals’ top players were unable to take advantage.

It wasn’t necessarily that the Capitals played poorly (that plus-20 shots on goal advantage was not a fluke), but coach Barry Trotz seemed to think his top players had an even higher level they needed to get to and were unable to do it.

“Our top guys didn’t step up tonight,” said Trotz. “Which was unfortunate. Our top players need to play like top players. They didn’t.”

Alex Ovechkin, who was limited to just two shots on goal and took two of the Capitals’ six minor penalties, pointed the finger at himself and said he has to play much better.

“Obviously, I didn’t play my game at all tonight so I think, me personally, I have to play much better.”

The Capitals took six offensive zone penalties

There were two things that stopped the Capitals’ offense tonight.

The first, as mentioned above, was Marc-Andre Fleury.

The second was the Capitals themselves as they were whistled for six — six! — offensive zone penalties. Two by Ovechkin and one each by Tom Wilson, John Carlson, Lars Eller and T.J. Oshie.

The penalty on Oshie, a high-sticking call against Nick Bonino, turned out to be one of the most damaging because it happened with less than two minutes to play in regulation with the Capitals trying to tie the game. Replays showed that Oshie’s stick didn’t really make contact with Bonino’s face, but Oshie still took the blame.

“Tough time to get a penalty. It’s kind of an amateur play by me there,” said Oshie. “I didn’t think I hit him that hard, but I have been on the other side. The natural reaction when you get is your head snaps back a little bit. It’s unfortunate, tough to be in that situation.”

Carlson’s penalty — a roughing call — resulted in Justin Schultz scoring a power play goal mid-way through the second period, just three minutes after the Capitals rallied for two quick goals to tie the game.

Schultz’s goal would end up being the difference in the game.

Injury-riddled Penguins put Capitals on brink of elimination

May 3, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT

If the Pittsburgh Penguins were seeking revenge against the Washington Capitals for the injury to Sidney Crosby, they achieved it on the score board Wednesday.

The Penguins entered Game 4 against their rivals without Crosby and Conor Sheary, and have been without Kris Letang and Matt Murray for the entirety of the post-season. Yet Pittsburgh has the 2017 Presidents’ Trophy winners on the ropes — again — after holding on for a 3-2 victory.

The Penguins can end the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Final with a win Saturday in Washington.

For the Capitals, they are once again on the verge of getting eliminated by the Penguins in the second round.

On Wednesday, they failed to take advantage of an injury-riddled Penguins team in the first period, encountered some bad luck on Dmitry Orlov‘s own-goal in the second, and then couldn’t find the equalizer in the third against Marc-Andre Fleury, who continues to provide solid goaltending for Pittsburgh in the absence of Murray.

The Penguins were outshot 38-19. Immediately after scoring their second goal, taking a 2-0 lead, they were dominated by the Capitals in puck possession, meaning Fleury was heavily relied upon in the second half of this game.

He was busy, but his best saves came against Lars Eller in front of the net in the third period, throwing down the right pad to make not one but two stops to deny Eller a goal.

It’s a good bet the Capitals won’t be pleased with the officiating at the end of the game, after T.J. Oshie was called for high sticking Nick Bonino.

Oshie’s stick caught Bonino on the shoulder. The Penguins forward snapped his head back and grabbed his mouth, drawing the penalty at a time when Washington was looking to pull the goalie for an extra attacker.

Video: Orlov own-goal kicks off scoring frenzy between Capitals and Penguins

May 3, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT

It looked like it was going from bad to worse for the Washington Capitals in Game 4 on Wednesday.

After falling behind in the first period, failing to take advantage of a Penguins team without Sidney Crosby, Conor Sheary, Kris Letang and Matt Murray, the Capitals suddenly found themselves facing a two-goal deficit after a Dmitry Orlov own-goal early in the second period.

Jake Guentzel fired the puck into the middle of the ice, where it banked in off the skate of Orlov, increasing the Pittsburgh lead and giving Guentzel his eighth goal of these playoffs.

That kicked off — totally intended, by the way — a wild few minutes in the second period. The Capitals roared back to tie the game, erasing the two-goal Pittsburgh lead with goals from Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nate Schmidt just 1:12 apart.

The Penguins have since retaken the lead on Justin Schultz‘s second of the playoffs, as the Capitals and Penguins combined for four goals in 11:24 of the second period.

The Penguins take a 3-2 lead into the third period, looking to put the Capitals on the brink of elimination.