Oilers coach singles out Eberle’s struggles

A lot has changed with the Edmonton Oilers as they jumped from cellar dweller to contender, but through it all, Jordan Eberle‘s absorbed a lot of criticism from fans. (At least depending upon who you ask.)
Oilers head coach Todd McLellan has also had some problems with the forward’s play, as Edmonton saw its series lead shrink to 2-1 against the Anaheim Ducks.
“Not enough,” McLellan said. ” … This is a new experience for him and he’s learning as he goes as well. It’s great to be making strong plays on the boards and checking well, but you also have to find a way to contribute on the power play and he’s not the only one, but he’s the one that stands out right now.”
Eberle garners criticism for his all-around play, yet he’s struggling even by the most traditional measures.
In nine postseason games (the first of his career after playing in 507 regular-season games), Eberle’s only managed two assists. To some extent, he’s due, but he’s firing just under two shots on goal each night with 17 overall.
If you want to work your way out of a scoring slump, being selective with your shots seems like the wrong way to go.
On the bright side, the 26-year-old realizes he’s been playing poorly, so maybe a little tough love – some from within, some from McLellan – may get him on the right path.
No comeback: Rangers smother Senators to win Game 3
Much has been made of the New York Rangers’ less-than-stellar work at Madison Square Garden in recent playoff appearances, yet it sure felt like a return home did the trick in shrinking Ottawa’s series lead to 2-1 in Game 3.
Then again, maybe you chalk it up to Alain Vigneault adding toughness to the lineup vs. the Ottawa Senators … or any number of antidotes.
Whatever explanation you have, Tuesday’s 4-1 win made this second-round series feel new again, not unlike the Capitals edging the Penguins last night. While the Senators didn’t suffer a loss at the level of Sidney Crosby, there must be some concern that still-quite-important winger Bobby Ryan might be banged up. They also lost Zack Smith in addition to the contest.
After fumbling a big lead in Game 2, the Rangers mostly nullified the Senators, though Ryan helped J.G. Pageau keep his unexpected goal tear going with a sublime setup. (Check out that nifty assist here.)
The Rangers now have a chance to “hold serve” at home by making the series 2-2, while the Senators get another chance to push New York to the brink of elimination in Game 4. That contest airs on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App; click here for the livestream.
Video: Bobby Ryan’s absurd behind-the-back, no-look assist
J.G. Pageau basically won the Ottawa Senators Game 2 with his four-goal outburst.
He stayed hot on Tuesday, too, scoring what looks to be the Senators’ only tally against the New York Rangers. That’s not the sort of production anyone was expecting from the pest.
Even so, Bobby Ryan‘s been every bit as much of a star for the Sens, making his potential injury a serious concern. Without further information, Ottawa fans should try to forget everything about tonight (injury worries included) and just watch Ryan’s patently ridiculous setup to Pageau in an endless loop.
Really, if you’re bored, you might as well watch that a bunch even if you’re not a Senators fan. It was just absurd.