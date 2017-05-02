Panthers to talk extension with Jagr’s agent this week

Dale Tallon is a busy man.

In the midst of interviewing up to a dozen candidates for the club’s vacant head coaching gig, the Panthers GM will meet with Jaromir Jagr‘s agent this week to discuss a contract extension.

Per the Sun-Sentinel, Tallon is set to hold discussions with Jagr’s rep, Petr Svoboda, at the upcoming World Hockey Championship.

Though no contract details were made available, it’s fair to presume another one-year deal could be in the works. Jagr has played exclusively on those type of pacts since returning to the NHL in 2011. Last year, he carried a $4 million cap hit (his salary exceeded $5M thanks to performance bonuses).

Jagr’s production was down a touch this year, with just 16 goals and 46 points (compared to the 27 goals and 66 points he scored the season prior). But in many ways, it was an impressive campaign.

At 45, he was one of just five Panthers to appear in all 82 games, and was without usual running mates Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov for long stretches. He did this while averaging 16 minutes per night and, per the Sun-Sentinel, still finished as one of Florida’s top drivers in terms of possession and shot attempts.

The Panthers aren’t expected to sign Jagr until after June’s expansion draft has come and gone.