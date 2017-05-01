Getty

Florida has ‘half dozen’ coaching candidates, Therrien included

By Mike HalfordMay 1, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

An update on the Panthers’ search for a “modern day guy” as their next head coach…

Over the weekend, GM Dale Tallon told Sportsnet he’s interviewed a “half dozen guys” for the vacant gig over the last couple weeks, adding that the club will “do another half dozen or so.”

Included in that list? Former Montreal head coach Michel Therrien.

Therrien, a South Florida resident, has been connected to the job for a while and was recently confirmed as a candidate by Sportsnet’s Montreal reporter, Eric Engels. The news about the former Habs bench boss comes after the Panthers already interviewed one candidate — University of Denver’s Jim Montgomery. Sportsnet reported that Florida spoke with him last week.

Montgomery, 47, has spent the last three years at Denver, building one of college hockey’s most elite programs. This year’s squad was led by Hobey Baker winner Will Butcher, U.S. junior shootout hero Troy Terry and, perhaps most interestingly, freshman scoring sensation Henrik Borgstrom — Florida’s first-round pick at last year’s draft.

Based on everything coming from Tallon, the coaching decision won’t be a rush job. He all but cemented that last month, when he said there “are some candidates that are in the playoffs that we can’t talk to,” adding he might wait “until at least mid-June” to make a hire.

In speaking with Sportsnet, he went into further detail about how wide a net he’s casting.

“We’re interviewing head coaches in all leagues, college, junior, American League, assistant coaches in the NHL and also some past head coaches in the NHL,” Tallon explained. “So it’s a diverse group.”

 

 

Patrick Eaves questionable for Game 4 in Edmonton

By Jason BroughMay 1, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

Ducks forward Patrick Eaves is reportedly in a walking boot, and according to his coach, he’s questionable for Wednesday’s game in Edmonton.

No word how Eaves got hurt, but he didn’t play much in the third period of Anaheim’s Game 3 victory on Sunday. He ended up logging just 12:33 of ice time, considerably less than the 21:46 he got in Game 2.

Eaves came to the Ducks from Dallas just prior to the trade deadline, then made an immediate impact for his new team. He had 11 goals in 20 regular-season games, and now he has two goals and two assists in seven playoff games.

AP sources: Sabres have interviewed 6 candidates for GM job

Associated PressMay 1, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Two people with direct knowledge of the Buffalo Sabres’ general manager search tell The Associated Press the team has met with at least six candidates, and say the first round of interviews has not yet been completed.

The people spoke to The AP on Monday on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly discussing its search to replace general manager Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma, who were fired last month.

One person said the Sabres have interviewed two Pittsburgh Penguins executives, associate general manager Jason Botterill and assistant GM Bill Guerin. They have also interviewed four other assistant general managers: Columbus Blue Jackets Bill Zito, Nashville Predators Paul Fenton, New Jersey Devils Tom Fitzgerald and Los Angeles Kings Michael Futa.

The person said Toronto Maple Leafs assistant GM Kyle Dubas has not been interviewed, despite his name surfacing in media reports as a potential candidate.

 

Rangers bolster much-maligned blue line with college free agent

By Jason BroughMay 1, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT

It’s not hard to see the opportunity for a young defenseman in New York.

That’s why it should come as no real shock that 21-year-old Neal Pionk has decided to sign with the Rangers.

An undrafted college free agent, Pionk just finished up his second season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He had seven goals and 27 assists in 42 games before deciding to turn pro. A number of other NHL teams were hoping to sign him, including the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Rangers’ blue line has been much-maligned for a while now. Dan Girardi, Kevin Klein and Marc Staal are all on the wrong side of 30, with banged-up bodies and games in decline. Brendan Smith is a pending unrestricted free agent who can test the market July 1.

Another defenseman, Nick Holden, wore the goat horns in Saturday’s 6-5 OT loss to Ottawa. Holden made an ill-advised pinch that led to a Senators 2-on-1. Seconds later, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his fourth goal of the game and the Rangers went down, 2-0, in the series.

“If you’re going to pinch and go down, you have to have a high F3 there, unless you’re sure you’re going to get the puck,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said, per the New York Times. “They were able to get the chip and get 2-on-1 there. It was obviously not the right decision at that time.”

And then there’s Adam Clendening, the right-shot d-man who’s been a healthy scratch in all eight playoff games. He’s a restricted free agent with an uncertain future.

The Rangers may also pursue Kevin Shattenkirk in free agency. They already signed KHL d-man Alexei Bereglazov last month.

The Ben Bishop market is reportedly heating up

By Mike HalfordMay 1, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

There’s been significant goalie movement already this offseason, so no surprise suitors are now jockeying for Ben Bishop‘s services.

Per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, a “couple of teams” spoke to Los Angeles about acquiring the rights to Bishop, who becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Obtaining Bishop’s rights would open up a two-month negotiating window ahead of him hitting the market.

This news comes days after Carolina made a big splash in the goalie market — acquiring Scott Darling’s rights from Chicago — and with another potential target, Marc-Andre Fleury, showing extremely well for Pittsburgh.

Bishop, 30, just wrapped the last of a two-year, $11.9 million deal with a $5.95M average annual cap hit. His season was largely forgettable. Caught in a difficult situation with Tampa Bay — splitting time with goalie-of-the-future Andrei Vasilevskiy, and distracted by contract uncertainty — Bishop had just a .910 save percentage in 32 games with the Bolts, before getting flipped to L.A. at the deadline.

With the Kings, Bishop wasn’t much better. His save percentage dropped to .900, and the club failed in its attempt to rally for a postseason push.

This might’ve knocked some of the luster off Bishop, but probably not that much. He’s only one year removed from a banner ’15-16 campaign in which he was the Vezina runner-up, and finished 10th in MVP voting. He also posted three straight 35-win seasons with the Bolts, including a career-high 40 in ’14-15.

Still, he might not be in line for a huge payday or lengthy term. For as good as his resume is, Bishop turns 31 in November and has a history of health issues.

Teams believed to be interested include Calgary and Dallas, most notably.