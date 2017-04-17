Bruins could get Krejci back tonight

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins could get a boost tonight with the return of veteran center David Krejci.

Krejci will be a game-time decision against the Senators. He missed the first two games of the series in Ottawa with an upper-body injury.

“We will see how it goes tonight,” Krecji said this morning, per the Ottawa Citizen. “I felt better yesterday and today I felt better than yesterday.”

The Bruins may also have a defenseman make his series debut tonight. Tommy Cross has been called up from the AHL, and he could step in for Adam McQuaid, who was hurt in Game 2.

Cross, 27, only has three games of NHL experience, all of them coming early last season. But with McQuaid joining Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Colin Miller on the injured list, the B’s are simply running out of bodies on the blue line.

Via CSN New England, here’s what Boston’s lineup could look like:

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Stafford-Krejci-Backes

Acciari-Moore-Nash

Vatrano-Spooner-Schaller

Chara-McAvoy

Morrow-K. Miller

Liles-Cross

Tonight's likely defense, one month ago: two healthy scratches (Morrow, Liles), AHL captain (Cross), college sophomore (McAvoy). — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) April 17, 2017

The Bruins and Senators are tied one game apiece.