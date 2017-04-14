Bruins rule out Krejci for Game 2, Colin Miller unlikely

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Boston’s depleted defense looks like it’ll be thinned out even more.

On Friday, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy said that d-man Colin Miller would be unlikely for tomorrow’s Game 2 against the Sens, and ruled out top center David Krejci for a second straight contest.

Krejci’s absence doesn’t come as a surprise. As mentioned, he sat out Wednesday’s series-opening victory and has yet to return to practice while dealing with an upper-body injury.

Miller’s absence comes after he was knocked out of Game 1 on a hit from Sens d-man Mark Borowiecki. That injury came with fellow blueliners Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo already on the shelf, meaning the Bruins are now looking at a potential six-man defense comprised of Zdeno Chara, Charlie McAvoy, Adam McQuaid, John-Michael Liles, Kevan Miller and Joe Morrow.

Morrow is the likely candidate to replace Miller, if the latter is indeed ruled out. It’ll be a tall ask of the 24-year-old, who hasn’t played since Jan. 22.

That said, Cassidy hasn’t ruled out recalling a blueliner from AHL Providence.