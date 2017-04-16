Zach Werenski shares battle scars in selfie, gains Tortorella’s (colorful) praise

Zach Werenski‘s horrifying wound might just unseat Taylor Hall‘s grotesque injury and Logan Couture‘s damaged mouth as the grossest hockey wound in recent memory.
If nothing else, Werenski gets the edge over Hall because that wounded moment came in the playoffs.
Werenski returned briefly (following a scary, bloody moment) during the Columbus Blue Jackets’ eventual 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, but couldn’t return during OT. The reason why? He basically couldn’t see out of his right eye, as NHL.com’s Nick Cotsonika and others report.
We already saw some in-game evidence of the gore when he was able to come back but Werenski himself posted evidence that it (gag) got a lot worse.
As a comparison, here’s before the swelling got out of control:
To little surprise, Werenski’s willingness to battle through the injury as much as possible gained the respect of his Columbus Blue Jackets teammates:
To even less surprise, John Tortorella provided the money quote:
Oh, Torts. Never change. (Note: he might not even change the way he flatters … brave people.)
As a reminder, there’s still some debate surrounding the goal counting after Werenski was injured.
You’re unlikely to hear any quibbling about the rookie defenseman’s toughness, however … especially in the Blue Jackets’ locker room.
As silly as many of the Alex Radulov criticisms seem, it will be especially difficult to take any talk of being “soft” seriously after some of his ridiculous displays against the New York Rangers.
Radulov provided a truly spectacular display in Game 3, drawing worthy Peter Forsberg comparisons as he bulled through Rangers and scored a one-handed goal to put Montreal up 3-0 in an eventual 3-1 win.
(Watch in awe in the video above.)
He also made the sort of play that drew references to “witchcraft” on the play that set the table for Shea Weber‘s game-winner.
Speaking of decisive tallies, Radulov also made a great play to set up the goal that sent Game 2 to overtime and then out-willed opponents to collect the overtime game-winner in that contest.
Radulov turns 31 in July. One can understand why the Canadiens might struggle to decide what kind of term they can stomach with a player not that far removed from the KHL.
Still, the way things are going, he’ll get paid (and likely enjoy plenty of term) whether it’s with the Habs or not.
The San Jose Sharks managed to split the first two games in Edmonton, but there’s no doubt that they’re elated to have Joe Thornton back for Game 3 against the Oilers.
“Jumbo Joe” has been sidelined since April 2 with a knee/lower-body issue. He’s back tonight as the series shifts to the Shark Tank for a pivotal contest.
Interestingly, the Sharks are placing Thornton back into the lineup in place of speedy (but hot-and-cold) winger Mikkel Boedker.
So, the Sharks get bigger, more bearded and more experienced … though the speed disparity, at times, could be quite glaring when a (possibly hobbled) Thornton is out there with Connor McDavid.
The Oilers have good injury news of their own, too, as Oscar Klefbom is good to go.
This time the Columbus Blue Jackets actually had something to show for a fast start against the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring three goals in the opening period and holding a two-goal lead.
The end result, however, was the same as the previous two games. Another loss. This time by a 5-4 margin in overtime.
Now they find themselves facing a 3-0 series deficit and potential elimination on Tuesday night.
Jake Guentzel was the star for the Penguins on Sunday, capping off his first career hat trick with the overtime winner.
While it was Guentzel putting the puck in the net for his third goal of the game, the play was all made possible by an incredible effort from Sidney Crosby behind the net to outwork the Columbus defense, maintain possession of the puck, and find a way to set up Guentzel for the goal. After a quiet night in Game 1 of the series that line of Crosby, Guentzel and Conor Sheary has really started to take off the past two games with that trio combining for five goals in those games.
Guentzel’s development has been huge for the Penguins this season, giving them yet another young talented forward to insert into the lineup. Since getting the call to the NHL in the middle of the season he now has 20 goals in 43 games (including playoffs).
Bryan Rust also had a huge game for the Penguins on Sunday, scoring a pair of goals (and giving him seven in his past 11 playoff games) in the second period to help the Penguins erase that early deficit.
Here’s an uncomfortable refrain for New York Rangers fans: Henrik Lundqvist can only do so much.
After he shut out the Canadiens in Montreal for a 3-1 win in Game 1, the Habs have been asserting their dominance in the last two contests, taking a 2-1 series lead.
Sunday likely stands as the most emphatic showing of Montreal’s power of this first-round series. Carey Price didn’t need to deal with much, making 20 saves. He was unable to shut out the Rangers in Game 3, with a spoiler goal coming with about three minutes remaining in the third, but most of his night was pretty light.
Artturi Lehkonen‘s power-play goal began the scoring, while Alex Radulov‘s heroics really put things away. He provided a fantastic effort in making the initial play before Alex Galchenyuk set up a Shea Weber power-play marker, which would become the game-winner:
Those who gaped in awe at that display enjoyed a comparable showing of will and skill, as Radulov drew (reasonable) Peter Forsberg comparisons as he bulled his way to this 3-0 goal:
Wow.
The Rangers need to get things together at Madison Square Garden if they hope to stick with the Habs. They’ve now lost six straight postseason games at home.